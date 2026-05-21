Utah Royals FC Stays Home to Host Denver Summit FC Looking to Extend Eight-Match Unbeaten Streak

Published on May 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (6-2-2, 20 pts) stays in the Beehive State this weekend to host 2026 NWSL debutants Denver Summit FC (3-3-3, 12 pts) for the first meeting in club history, beginning what is expected to become a heated new rivalry on Saturday, May 23, at America First Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. MT.

Utah enters Saturday's contest following a hard-fought 2-1 home victory over Racing Louisville FC at America First Field, extending its unbeaten streak to eight matches. After playing every minute once again, two-time Ironwoman Kate Del Fava now owns the second-longest consecutive games played streak in NWSL history with 108 matches, surpassing Lauren Milliet's previous mark of 107. As always, Del Fava's steady presence along the back line helped guide the Royals to their sixth win of the season and an important three points at home, moving Utah into second place in the NWSL standings to finish the weekend.

Utah's composure and attacking pressure paid off in the 22nd minute when forward Kiana Palacios carried the ball from midfield into Louisville's defensive end before entering the penalty area. Palacios then slipped a pass to captain Paige Cronin, who took a touch around a defender before firing a powerful effort toward the far-left corner. In an attempt to clear the ball off the goal line, a Louisville defender redirected the ball into the back of the net, giving the Royals a 1-0 advantage.

After Louisville found an equalizer in the second half, Utah continued to push forward and apply pressure high up the pitch. In the 77th minute, substitute forward Cece Delzer dribbled into the penalty area with composure before delivering a central pass to Mina Tanaka, who calmly finished into the back of the net to restore Utah's lead. The goal marked Tanaka's ninth in all competitions for Utah Royals FC, tying Christen Press for the second-most goals in club history.

With the result, Utah extended its unbeaten streak to eight consecutive matches, continuing the Royals' impressive run of form heading into Saturday's home match against Denver Summit FC.

Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets and his squad now look to build on an impressive eight-match unbeaten streak. The result against Louisville further extended Utah's strong run of form as the Royals continue to establish themselves as one of the league's toughest defensive sides. Utah remains at home this weekend, looking to carry that momentum into America First Field in front of its home crowd while aiming to extend both its unbeaten streak and defensive success.

Now in his second full season at the helm, Head Coach Coenraets continues molding a balanced squad built on defensive discipline, midfield control, and attacking creativity. Saturday's contest presents another opportunity for Utah to extend its unbeaten streak to nine consecutive matches while collecting crucial points at home in front of the club's supporters at America First Field.

Denver Summit FC enters the matchup with a 3-3-3 record, most recently earning a 3-1 home victory over Orlando Pride to secure back-to-back wins. Led by Head Coach Nick Cushing, Denver Summit FC will look to continue its strong run of form and secure all three points on the road at America First Field.

Saturday's contest marks the 11th match of the 2026 NWSL regular season for the Royals and the 10th for Denver Summit FC, with both sides aiming to secure valuable points and strengthen their position in the league standings.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

WATCH LIVE on ION with Maura Sheridan and Marion Crowder:: Utah Royals FC vs Denver Summit FC | America First Field | 4:30 p.m. MT

OR

LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 4:00 p.m. MT

Following Saturday's match, Utah Royals FC will hit the road to the Rose City to face Portland Thorns FC on Saturday, May 30, at Providence Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. MT, with the match set to stream on ION.

URFC Next Match: 5/23 @ America First Field

URFC takes on Denver Summit in the first ever edition of the Continental Divide Rivalry! Join us at America First Field at 4:30 p.m. MT. Secure your seats for an unforgettable match!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 21, 2026

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