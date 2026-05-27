Bay FC Midfielder Claire Hutton Named to United States Women's National Team Roster for June Trip to Brazil

Published on May 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - U.S. Soccer announced today that Bay FC midfielder Claire Hutton has been named to the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) roster for the squad's trip to Brazil during the June international window. Hutton and the USWNT will take on the 2027 World Cup hosts in a pair of friendlies June 6 in São Paulo and June 9 from Fortazela.

Hutton has represented the U.S. in every international window thus far in 2026, with her June call-up marking her fourth this year. She's recorded seven caps (three starts) with the senior squad in 2026, donning the captain's armband twice in international action. Hutton has played every minute in Bay FC's first ten games since joining the club ahead of the start of the NWSL season.

The matches will mark the first games for the U.S. Women at Brazil since 2014 and will serve as valuable preparation experience should the USWNT qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup this coming fall at the 2026 Concacaf W Championship. The USWNT has played the Canaries 43 times in its history, but just six of those matches have taken place in Brazil: two in 1996, two in 1997, and most recently two in 2014. The USA is 2W-2L-2D all-time at Brazil, long one of the most difficult places to play in women's international soccer.

Action between the two nations will kick off June 6 at Neo Química Arena in São Paulo (5:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. local time on TBS, Max, Telemundo, Universo and Peacock) and on June 9 at Arena Castelão in Fortaleza (8:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. local time on TNT, Max and Peacock). Both matches will also be broadcast on the radio on Westwood One. The USA currently sits second in the FIFA Women's World Rankings while Brazil is sixth. Hayes will name 23 players to suit up for each match of the 26 named to the June roster.

Bay FC plays its final match ahead of the June international break this Friday as the club visits the Orlando Pride at Inter&Co Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. PT, and the match will broadcast live on Victory+, Bay FC's official streaming partner. The club plays its next home match at PayPal Park July 18 against the North Carolina Courage, tickets remain available at BayFC.com/tickets.

U.S. Women's National Team Roster by Position (Club; Caps/Goals) - 2026 June Matches vs. Brazil

GOALKEEPERS (3): Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 10), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 5), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United, ENG; 7)

DEFENDERS (8): Tierna Davidson (Gotham FC; 69/3), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 76/1), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; 12/1), Lilly Reale (Gotham FC; 9/0), Tara Rudd (Washington Spirit; 12/0), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC; 116/2), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; 10/0), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave FC; 6/1)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Croix Bethune (Kansas City Current; 7/1), Lindsey Heaps (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 176/40), Claire Hutton (Bay FC; 18/1), Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage; 1/0), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC; 120/29), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; 17/5), Jaedyn Shaw (Gotham FC; 36/10), Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 18/1)

FORWARDS (7): Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current; 12/1), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 55/13), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC; 19/6), Ally Sentnor (Kansas City Current; 21/7), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Stars; 103/38), Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea FC, ENG; 31/4), Sophia Wilson (Portland Thorns FC; 61/24)







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 27, 2026

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