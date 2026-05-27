Houston Dash Defender Avery Patterson Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster for June Matches

Published on May 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - U.S. Soccer announced today that Houston Dash defender Avery Patterson will join the U.S. Women's National Team for a pair of friendlies against Brazil in June.

The United States will face the recently crowned Copa América Femenia champions, Brazil in two international friendlies during the FIFA window next month. The first match is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, June 6 at NEO Química Arena in São Paulo, Brazil. The teams will meet again at 7:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, June 9 at Arena Castelão in Fortaleza. All matches will air live in English on TBS, truTV and HBO Max, and in Spanish on Universo and Peacock. Full broadcast details for each match are available HERE.

Patterson has made 12 national team appearances since making her debut against Brazil on April 5, 2025. The 23-year-old signed a multi-year contract extension with the Dash in February following a standout 2025 season, during which she was named to the NWSL Best XI First Team, presented by Prime Video, and nominated for the NWSL Defender of the Year award. Patterson contributed to five goals last season (three goals, two assists) while making a significant defensive impact, leading the team with 40 interceptions and 32 tackles won.

Across three seasons with Houston, Patterson has made 57 appearances and 55 starts for the Dash, tallying eight goal contributions (four goals, four assists). She has started all 10 matches for Houston this season and has helped the team record three clean sheets while totaling 34 clearances, 18 interceptions and 63 recoveries, leading the Dash defense in both interceptions and recoveries.

Patterson will depart for camp following Houston's match on Sunday, May 31 at Sports Illustrated Stadium as the team faces Gotham FC. Fans can follow the action live on the ESPN App or NWSL+.







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