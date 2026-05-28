Seattle Soccer Celebration Powered by Lenovo Announces Waterfront Live Viewings and Fan Experiences for FIFA World Cup 2026©

Published on May 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







SEATTLE, WASH. - Following the recent unveiling of Seattle Soccer Celebration powered by Lenovo, Reign FC and Sounders FC today announced additional details surrounding fan experiences planned for FIFA World Cup 2026™ this summer on Elliott Bay, including free public programming at Waterfront Park at Pier 62 and a series of ticketed live match viewings aboard the floating barge activation.

Featuring 14 ticketed events aboard the Seattle Soccer Celebration floating barge surrounding top matches, the premium offerings combine unmatched views, hospitality and entertainment in what is expected to become one of the most in-demand FIFA World Cup fan experiences in the country.

Reign FC and Sounders FC Members received exclusive presale access last week, with tickets now on sale to the general public. A limited number of ticketed experiences are available throughout the tournament alongside a wide range of free community programming on Seattle's waterfront. Leading matchups throughout the tournament are featured in Seattle Soccer Celebration's live viewings - including previous FIFA World Cup winners Argentina, Brazil and France, alongside host nations the United States, Canada and Mexico. A complete list of ticketed live viewings is available here.

TICKETS - SEATTLE SOCCER CELEBRATION PREMIUM WATCH PARTIES

In partnership with Friends of Waterfront Park, Reign FC, Sounders FC and RAVE Foundation are committed to ensuring Seattle Soccer Celebration remains welcoming and accessible to fans across the region during FIFA World Cup 2026. As part of this, live viewings of all U.S. Men's National Team, Mexico and Canada matches are open to members of the public following an open registration process. Additional details regarding free and open-to-the-public live viewing programming at Waterfront Park's Pier 62 - along with youth soccer activations, community events and opportunities for underserved youth to experience the floating venue through free play and curated programming - will be announced prior to the tournament.

A complete listing of open-to-the-public live viewings at Waterfront Park will be announced the week of June 1. Reservations for free public events at Pier 62 will be available via the Seattle Soccer Celebration microsite.

"Seattle Soccer Celebration is about creating a place where our community and visiting fans from around the world can come together to celebrate the game in a uniquely Seattle way," said Reign FC & Sounders FC Chief Revenue Officer Courtney Carter. "While the floating barge offers a number of special ticketed experiences, the broader vision for Seattle Soccer Celebration has always centered on accessibility, community and creating unforgettable moments across the waterfront for fans of all ages throughout the tournament."

In addition to public-facing programming and individual ticketed events, a limited number of private hospitality rentals are available for groups and corporate outings seeking a unique FIFA World Cup 2026™ experience on Seattle's waterfront floating barge. Premium group packages accommodating approximately 50, 100, 250 and 400 guests offer customizable hospitality experiences and private event capabilities.

Built as part of Seattle Soccer Celebration powered by Lenovo - the first-of-its-kind floating soccer and cultural destination anchored on Elliott Bay - the premium watch parties place fans directly on the water for FIFA World Cup 2026™ matchups while delivering panoramic views of the Seattle waterfront and skyline. The activation is designed to celebrate the global game while showcasing Seattle's unique soccer culture, hospitality and community spirit during one of the most significant sporting moments in the city's history.

Punctuated by the Edward Jones Terrace that houses the barge's top premium and VIP spaces, each premium live viewing event includes live DJs, emcees, appearances from Seattle soccer personalities and legends, interactive entertainment and elevated hospitality offerings throughout the event. Special guests scheduled across the 14 ticketed experiences include former Reign FC and Sounders FC defenders Lu Barnes and Brad Evans, as well as additional notable figures from the Pacific Northwest sports community.

Fans can choose between multiple ticketing tiers depending on the desired experience. General Admission tickets provide access to the premium barge watch party environment, entertainment programming and viewing experience, while all-inclusive hospitality packages feature enhanced amenities, including premium food and beverage offerings, reserved viewing spaces and exclusive hospitality access. Pricing varies by event and matchup.

Announced last week in partnership with RAVE Foundation and Friends of Waterfront Park, Seattle Soccer Celebration powered by Lenovo transforms Pier 62 and Elliott Bay into a first-of-its-kind floating hub for football, culture and community during FIFA World Cup 2026™. Those interested in more information can visit www.SeattleSoccerCelebration.com.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 28, 2026

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