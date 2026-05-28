Bay FC Defender Aldana Cometti, Forwards Cristiana Girelli and Racheal Kundananji Set to Join National Teams in June

Published on May 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - As announced by their respective federations, Bay FC defender Aldana Cometti and forwards Cristiana Girelli and Racheal Kundananji will each join their national teams for the upcoming June international window. Cometti will join Argentina, Girelli will join Italy, and Kundananji Zambia for training and matches across the globe from June 1 to June 9.

Cometti joins Argentina for the third time this year as it prepares for two contests in June. La Albiceleste will take on Peru June 5 and Ecuador June 9 with a chance to punch its ticket to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil. Currently sitting in the top spot of the CONMEBOL Nations League standings, Argentina can qualify for the World Cup outright with a win or draw in either of its matches. Cometti has appeared in eight matches this season for Bay FC after coming over via transfer from French club FC Fleury and is one of Argentina's most decorated senior players all time.

Girelli and Italy will take on Serbia June 5 in Pisa, Italy, and Sweden June 9 in Gothenburg, Sweden in the final round of World Cup qualifying contests. Should Le Azzurre win both matches, the squad could secure its spot in next year's World Cup pending other results. Girelli has tallied two assists since joining Bay FC on loan from Italian side Juventus in March and scored for Italy April 14 at Serbia in the previous international window.

Kundananji will return to the Zambia Women's National Team for the first time in 2026 as the Copper Queens take on Burkina Faso June 6 and Kenya June 9 ahead of this summer's Women's Africa Cup of Nations. Kundananji scored her first goal of 2026 May 3 at San Diego Wave FC and has appeared in seven matches for Bay FC this season, recording 483 minutes. Kundananji was a standout for her nation in 2025, scoring five goals in nine appearances in international play.

Bay FC continues to be well-represented on international rosters in 2026, earning a combined 25 call-ups including this month's selections. Midfielder Claire Hutton (United States), defender Sydney Collins (Canada), and goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz (USA U-23) also earned international call-ups for the June international window.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 28, 2026

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