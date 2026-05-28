The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Bay FC - May 29, 2026
Published on May 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
The Need to Know:
Date & Time: Friday, May 29, 7 p.m. ET
Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: NWSL+
The Story:
Orlando enters the matchup with a strong historical edge over Bay FC, having taken three straight 1-0 victories before last September's 1-1 draw at Inter&Co Stadium.
Friday's contest marks Orlando's 28th regular season match played on a Friday since the start of 2024, which is six more than any other NWSL side in that span. The Pride has excelled under the Friday lights, earning 1.9 points per match and a 55.6 percent win rate, holding a 15-6-6 record, the third-best in the league and the strongest among clubs with at least 15 Friday fixtures.
Defender Nicole Payne made her first start for the Pride in the team's last match against the Wave and marked the occasion with her first professional goal, her first tally since her final collegiate season at USC in 2022. Payne's breakthrough contributed to Orlando's fifth goal scored in the final 15 minutes of the first half this season, a total that is tied for the most in the NWSL. Quote of the Week:
"We are looking forward to it and looking forward to being back home. It has been a long road trip and excited to get back out in front of our fans and want to create that atmosphere and make it hostile for Bay FC. We know it is a quick turnaround for both teams as well, so we want to make sure we start off on the front foot, build on what we achieved last Sunday in San Diego and finish this part of the season on a high."
- Head Coach Seb Hines
Current Form:
Pride's Last Match: Orlando Pride 1, San Diego Wave 0 (5/24/26, Snapdragon Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Nicole Payne
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Bay's Last Match: Chicago Stars 1, Bay 0 (5/24/26, PayPal Park)
Goal-Scorers: Mallory Swanson
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Next Up: Orlando Pride at Angel City FC
Date & Time: Friday, July 3, 10 p.m. ET
Venue: BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, Calif.
Broadcast: Prime Video
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 28, 2026
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- Bay FC Defender Aldana Cometti, Forwards Cristiana Girelli and Racheal Kundananji Set to Join National Teams in June - Bay FC
- Seattle Soccer Celebration Powered by Lenovo Announces Waterfront Live Viewings and Fan Experiences for FIFA World Cup 2026© - Seattle Reign FC
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- Denver Summit FC Announces Updated Opening Day for Centennial Stadium and Relocated July Matches - Denver Summit FC
- Washington Spirit Midfielder Rebeca Bernal Called up to Mexico Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Bay FC - May 29, 2026 - Orlando Pride
- Houston Dash Introduce Dash House as Hub for Curated Soccer and Community Experiences this Summer - Houston Dash
- Finally Home, Orlando Pride Look to Finish Strong against Bay FC Before Summer Break - Orlando Pride
- Diageo and Washington Spirit Enter Year Two and Renew Purpose-Driven Partnership - Washington Spirit
- Cook, Dudley Named to U.S. U-23 Women's National Team Roster for Brazil Camp - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Bay FC Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz Selected to U.S. U-23 National Team for June Friendlies - Bay FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Pride Stories
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Bay FC - May 29, 2026
- Finally Home, Orlando Pride Look to Finish Strong against Bay FC Before Summer Break
- Nicole Payne Scores First Career Goal as Pride Defeat San Diego Wave 1-0
- Tune In: Orlando Pride at San Diego Wave on Victory+
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Face San Diego Wave on the Road