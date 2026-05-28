The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Bay FC - May 29, 2026

Published on May 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Friday, May 29, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: NWSL+

The Story:

Orlando enters the matchup with a strong historical edge over Bay FC, having taken three straight 1-0 victories before last September's 1-1 draw at Inter&Co Stadium.

Friday's contest marks Orlando's 28th regular season match played on a Friday since the start of 2024, which is six more than any other NWSL side in that span. The Pride has excelled under the Friday lights, earning 1.9 points per match and a 55.6 percent win rate, holding a 15-6-6 record, the third-best in the league and the strongest among clubs with at least 15 Friday fixtures.

Defender Nicole Payne made her first start for the Pride in the team's last match against the Wave and marked the occasion with her first professional goal, her first tally since her final collegiate season at USC in 2022. Payne's breakthrough contributed to Orlando's fifth goal scored in the final 15 minutes of the first half this season, a total that is tied for the most in the NWSL. Quote of the Week:

"We are looking forward to it and looking forward to being back home. It has been a long road trip and excited to get back out in front of our fans and want to create that atmosphere and make it hostile for Bay FC. We know it is a quick turnaround for both teams as well, so we want to make sure we start off on the front foot, build on what we achieved last Sunday in San Diego and finish this part of the season on a high."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form:

Pride's Last Match: Orlando Pride 1, San Diego Wave 0 (5/24/26, Snapdragon Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Nicole Payne

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Bay's Last Match: Chicago Stars 1, Bay 0 (5/24/26, PayPal Park)

Goal-Scorers: Mallory Swanson

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Next Up: Orlando Pride at Angel City FC

Date & Time: Friday, July 3, 10 p.m. ET

Venue: BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, Calif.

Broadcast: Prime Video

Competition: NWSL Regular Season







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 28, 2026

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