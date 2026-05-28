Diageo and Washington Spirit Enter Year Two and Renew Purpose-Driven Partnership

Published on May 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







As women's sports continue their rapid rise across the United States, and soccer's popularity reaches new heights, the Washington Spirit and Diageo North America are building a partnership rooted in more than visibility - one designed to create meaningful impact in the community.

Following a successful first year together, Diageo North America and Washington Spirit are renewing their partnership for a second season, expanding efforts focused on responsible celebrations, workforce development and hospitality training across the Washington, D.C. region.

A Strong First Year On and Off the Pitch

Launched in 2025, the partnership brought together one of the fastest-growing clubs in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) with a company committed to promoting responsible celebrations and creating opportunities within local communities.

Throughout the inaugural season, Diageo and Washington Spirit collaborated on a series of fan-facing and community-centered initiatives including:

Take A Minute. Make A Plan. Never Drive Impaired - a fan-focused campaign encouraging fans to plan ahead and celebrate responsibly.

Wrong Side of the Road - Diageo's interactive educational experience designed to spark conversations around the real-life consequences of impaired driving.

SoberRide - a partnership with the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP), providing free, safe transportation for fans and community members to prevent impaired driving.

Learning Skills for Life - Diageo's hospitality and business training program operated through the Washington Literacy Center.

The partnership also created new opportunities for Diageo to engage directly with fans through in-stadium activations, digital storytelling and community programming.

Looking Ahead to Year Two

As the partnership enters its second year, Diageo and Washington Spirit will continue building on that momentum through new activations, deeper community engagement and enhanced fan experiences.

Together, the organizations will continue promoting responsible celebrations, expanding workforce development opportunities and highlighting the continued cultural influence of women's sports.

The renewed partnership also positions Diageo to continue evolving its broader sports engagement strategy as global fan passion for soccer continues to grow ahead of major moments for the sport in North America.

A Partnership Built for Impact

The renewal comes at a time of extraordinary momentum for women's sports globally, particularly soccer.

The Spirit continues to help redefine the future of professional women's athletics, attracting record crowds, garnering top level media attention and cultivating one of the most passionate fan communities in U.S. sports.

For Diageo, the partnership represents an opportunity to authentically connect with consumers and a highly engaged fanbase through a platform centered on empowerment, inclusion and community impact.

"Renewing our partnership with Diageo reflects the exact kind of collaboration we want to build at the Washington Spirit. In our first year together, we saw first-hand how this partnership created real impact for our fans and our community here in the D.C. region. Having a partner like Diageo that shares our commitment to sustainability, community and responsibility shows we're building something meaningful," said Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Doug Vinci.

The partnership also aligns with Diageo's wider Spirit of Progress ambitions, including promoting moderation and supporting programs that create positive social impact.

"At its core, the Diageo-Washington Spirit partnership is about more than sponsorship-it's about using the power of sports to foster safer celebrations, stronger communities, and meaningful fan opportunities," said Stephanie Childs, Diageo EVP of North America Corporate Relations.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.