Washington Spirit Midfielder Rebeca Bernal Called up to Mexico Women's National Team
Published on May 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit midfielder Rebeca Bernal has been called up to the Mexico Women's National Team for the federation's upcoming friendlies against Australia, the Mexican Football Federation announced this week. The side will travel to Newcastle and Sydney to take on the Matildas early next month.
Bernal has appeared in over 60 matches, scoring nine goals for Mexico since making her senior team debut in 2017. The midfielder helped Mexico capture the gold medal at the 2023 Pan American Games in Chile and was named to the tournament Best XI for her performance at the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup. In Mexico's strong win over Saint Lucia during Concacaf W Championship qualifiers early this year, Bernal tallied the match-winning goal in the 18th minute as she led her side to a first-place finish in its group.
Mexico's June Schedule:
vs Australia | Saturday, June 6 at 5:15 a.m. EDT (McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle)
vs Australia | Tuesday, June 9 at 5 a.m. EDT (CommBank Stadium, Sydney)
At the club level, Bernal helped C.F. Monterrey become the second-most decorated club in Liga MX Femenil with four trophies before winning the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup in her first match with the Washington Spirit. Bernal has appeared in 43 total matches for the Spirit, tallying two goals and over 3,400 minutes of action.
The Spirit will next take the pitch at Audi Field on Saturday, May 30 when it takes on Seattle Reign FC. Kicking off at 6:30 p.m. EDT, the match has already sold out and will be Washington's last contest before the league-wide June break. Tickets to the Spirit's first match back on Friday, July 3 are available at WashingtonSpirit.com/tickets.
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