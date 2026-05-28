Houston Dash Introduce Dash House as Hub for Curated Soccer and Community Experiences this Summer

Published on May 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash will expand its footprint in East Downtown this summer with the launch of Dash House, a curated venue designed to celebrate global soccer culture with free programming from June 11 through July 18. Located at 2500 Texas Avenue, just a few blocks from the FIFA Fan Fest, Dash House will serve as a compliment to activations recently announced at Shell Energy Stadium as part of Houston Dynamo Soccer Celebration.

"We have an incredible opportunity with the Houston Dash to create experiences that celebrate both the global game and the local community that continues to drive soccer forward in our city," Dash President of Business Operations, Jessica O'Neill said. "Dash House is designed to bring together soccer, culture and community through intentional programming like player appearances and curated activations that reflect the energy of the tournament. This opportunity allows us to introduce the Dash to new audiences and continue building connections with our fans in meaningful ways."

Dash House opens to fans at 5 p.m. CT on Thursday, June 11 with a kickoff celebration, in partnership with Brass Tacks, and fans can RSVP for that event HERE. Dash fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure an exclusive Dash House t-shirt giveaway, courtesy of Soccer Post, while supplies last on June 11. Located just blocks from Shell Energy Stadium and the FIFA Fan Fest in East Downtown, the Dash House will be open to the public throughout the summer from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. CT and adjust to events scheduled throughout June and July.

The Dash House will feature Dash players for meet-and-greets, giveaways courtesy of Soccer Post, content stations and live DJs throughout the summer. The venue will feature a pop-up shop from Soccer Post and the EA Gaming Lounge will feature EA SPORTS FC™ 26. Fans can learn more about additional events throughout the summer HERE.

Dash players will join fans beginning on June 18, and fans can join midfielder Kiki Van Zanten on Saturday, June 27 as she hosts a community event in collaboration with Communities In School - Houston. Fans are invited to join Van Zanten to participate in a Kind Words, Bright Futures event to inspire the next generation of leaders in the region plus a donation drive.

Fans will also have additional opportunities to engage with the team at Shell Energy Stadium in July, beginning with an open practice on Tuesday, July 7. The stadium will also host Perreo & Pilates on the Pitch on Thursday, July 9, giving fitness enthusiasts the opportunity to take the field for a unique wellness experience alongside the Dash.

Fans are invited to visit Dash House on Sunday, July 12 for the first of two watch parties as the team travels to Colorado to face Denver Summit FC. The Dash will also host a watch part on Saturday, July 18, as the team travels to Kentucky to face Racing Louisville FC.

The Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, July 24 to host Bay FC for Global Football Night, presented by Verizon. The evening will celebrate the global game and the rich cultural diversity that defines Houston and the Dash, spotlighting the international backgrounds, traditions and passion that make fútbol a truly universal language.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.