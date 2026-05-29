Bay FC Forward Onyeka Gamero Set to Join U.S. U-20 Women's National Team for June International Friendlies

Published on May 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - U.S. Soccer announced today that Bay FC forward Onyeka Gamero will join the U.S. U-20 Women's National Team for the upcoming June international window. Running June 1 to June 9, Gamero and the USA U-20's will take the pitch in Spain for a pair of friendlies vs. France as the squad continues preparations for the 2026 FIFA U-20 World Cup in September.

Gamero's selection marks her third to an international program this season after previously joining the U-20 squad for matches in March and April. She appeared in both of her squad's April contests vs. Brazil in Kansas City and Riverside, Mo. alongside fellow Bay FC forward Alex Pfeiffer. The Cerritos, Calif. native has appeared in three matches for Bay FC this season, making her club debut March 28 at North Carolina. She's tallied two more appearances as a substitute since, coming off the bench April 25 at Gotham FC and May 10 against the Utah Royals.

In Spain, the USA will play France twice, on June 5 and June 8. Gamero is one of 11 professional players on the roster, including 10 from NWSL clubs, and among ten players to have played in a FIFA World Cup for the United States at the youth level.

Bay FC plays its final match ahead of the June international break this Friday as the club visits the Orlando Pride at Inter&Co Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. PT, and the match will broadcast locally on Victory+, Bay FC's official streaming partner. The club plays its next home match at PayPal Park July 18 against the North Carolina Courage, tickets remain available at BayFC.com/tickets.

U.S. U-20 Women's National Team Training Camp Roster by Position (College/Club; Hometown) International Training Camp and Matches - Jerez de la Frontera, Spain

Goalkeepers (2): Caroline Birkel (Stanford; St. Louis, Mo.), Evan O'Steen (Seattle Reign FC; Grapevine, Texas)

Defenders (7): Aven Alvarez (UNC; New Hill, N.C.), Ella Bard (Louisville; Wadsworth, Ohio), Lizzie Boamah (Stanford; San Diego, Calif.), Kiara Gilmore (Wisconsin; Allen, Texas), Emma Johnson (Penn State; Greenfield, Ind.), Hope Munson (UNC; Holladay, Utah), Katie Scott (Kansas City Current; Fairview, Pa.)

Midfielders (5): Kennedy Fuller (Angel City FC; Southlake, Texas), Ainsley McCammon (Seattle Reign FC; Bedford, Texas), Y-Lan Nguyen (Stanford; Fairfax, Va.), Nyanya Touray (Florida State; Silver Spring, Md.), Linda Ullmark (Houston Dash; Buffalo, N.Y.)

Forwards (6): Emeri Adames (Seattle Reign FC; Red Oak, Texas), Kimmi Ascanio (San Diego Wave FC; Doral, Fla.), Melanie Barcenas (San Diego Wave FC; San Diego, Calif.), Alex Buck (Washington; Medina, Wash.), Onyeka Gamero (Bay FC; Cerritos, Calif.), Micayla Johnson (Chicago Stars FC; Troy, Mich.)







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 29, 2026

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