Summit Secures Historic Road Win over Racing Louisville

Published on May 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







The Denver Summit (4-4-3, 15 pts) came away with a win on the road against Racing Louisville (2-8-1, 7 pts) in their first meeting in franchise history.

In the 63rd minute of match-play, Ally Brazier netted a perfectly placed assist from rookie Yuzuki Yamamoto to put Summit on the board ... Brazier's goal marked her first with the Summit, and first since September 2025 (vs. Bay FC) ... the game-winner was Brazier's second game-winning substitution goal of her career.

Two new faces joined the starting XI tonight, with forwards Yuzuki Yamamoto and Olivia Thomas making their career-first NWSL starts ... the pair collected two of Denver's three shots on target with Yuzuki's assist on the second-half tally marking the first of her NWSL career.

For the fifth time this season, the Summit controlled the majority of possession, recording 60% against Racing, their highest mark of the season.

Summit keeper Abby Smith recorded her fourth clean sheet of the season, the 18th of her career and first since April 4 (vs. Seattle) ... as of the end of this match, Smith is tied for third in the league in clean sheets (w/ Anna Moorhouse, ORL) and continues to hold the top spot for goals prevented per 90 (5.7).

Outshooting Racing 14-8, the Summit have now outshot over half of their opponents this season (6) ... the Summit held Racing shotless for the first 42 minutes of the second half.

Defender Kaleigh Kurtz maintained the highest pass accuracy rate of any starter in the match ... Kurtz completed all but two passes (70/72), the most of either club, for a 97% accuracy rating.

SCORING

63' DEN, Ally Brazier

DISCIPLINE

31' DEN, Yuzuki Yamamoto (yellow card)

46' LOU, Lauren Milliet (yellow card)

48' DEN, Olivia Thomas (yellow card)

SCORING SUMMARY

1 2 F

LOUISVILLE 0 0 0

DENVER 0 1 1

LOUISVILLE LINEUP: Prohaska, McMahon, Petersen (74' Jean), Wright, Milliet, Flint, O'Kane, Morris (79' White), Fischer (86' Hill), Sears, Lardner (74' Hodge)

Unused Substitutes: Floyd, Gacioch, Ciorbu, Blackburn, McKeen

DENVER LINEUP: Smith, Kurtz, Sonis, Oke (57' Pickett), Gaetino, Sheehan, Lynch (74' Regan), Yuzuki (74' Means), Ryan, Kössler (57' Yuna), Thomas (61' Brazier)

Unused Substitutes: Peyraud-Magnin, Reid, Biegalski, García







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 29, 2026

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