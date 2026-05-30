Courage Face Angel City in First West Coast Trip

Published on May 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







LOS ANGELES - The North Carolina Courage are headed to the West Coast for the first time in 2026 to face Angel City on Sunday, May 31, at 7 p.m. ET. The match will stream on Victory+.

Sunday's match marks the final match before the midseason break in the NWSL schedule. The Courage will return from the break with a July 4 home match against the Seattle Reign.

The Courage enter Sunday's match in seventh place in the NWSL standings thanks to a two-match winning streak, giving the team a 4W-3L-3D record and 15 points. The Courage routed Chicago at home, 4-0, and beat Racing Louisville, 2-1, on the road. Ashley Sanchez and Evelyn Ijeh both found the back of the net in both matches.

Sanchez is second in the Golden Boot race with a career-best seven goals this season, while Ijeh has found her stride in recent weeks after scoring her first NWSL goal in the win against Chicago.

Angel City head into the weekend in 11th place in the NWSL standings with a 4W-5L-1D record following a 2-1 road defeat at Houston. The two sides looked like they were headed for a draw, but former Duke Blue Devil Maggie Graham broke the deadlock in stoppage time. Angel City started the year well with three straight wins but has picked up just four points in its last seven games.

Sveindis Jónsdóttir and Gisele Thompson lead the way for the Angel City attack with three goals each. Jónsdóttir was named the NWSL Player of the Month for March after her three goals and two assists led the team to an undefeated month, but the Icelandic forward has cooled off since and missed the team's last few matches due to injury.

Kennedy Fuller has been an engine in midfield for Angel City this season with two goals, two assists, and 14 chances created. Angelina Anderson has played every minute in net, making 29 saves and allowing 12 goals.

The Details

What they'll wear:

Courage - Field Players: Believe (pink) - GK: Light Purple

Angel City - Field Players: Flare (black) - GK: Blue

2026 Records:

Courage - 4W-3L-3D (7th, 15 points)

Angel City - 4W-5L-1D (11th, 13 points)

Courage vs. Angel City (Regular Season): 3W-3L-2D

Last time out:

Courage - 2-1 win, at Racing Louisville

Angel City - 2-1 loss, at Houston Dash







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 30, 2026

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