Goals from Ijeh, Sanchez secure Courage's 100th regular season win

Published on May 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release









Evelyn Ijeh of the North Carolina Courage vs. Racing Louisville

(North Carolina Courage, Credit: NWSL LCC) Evelyn Ijeh of the North Carolina Courage vs. Racing Louisville(North Carolina Courage, Credit: NWSL LCC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The North Carolina Courage beat Racing Louisville, 2-1, Saturday afternoon at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Ky. With the win, the Courage improved to 4W-3L-3D on the season with one game remaining before the midseason break.

The win was the Courage's 100th in NWSL regular season play. The Courage are the first non-original NWSL team to hit the century mark in the league.

Evelyn Ijeh opened the scoring for the Courage in the 13', finishing off a quick counterattack with a left-footed shot just inside the box. Manaka Matsukubo led the charge on the break, driving at the Louisville defense and drawing a defender in to open the space for Ijeh to take the chance.

Ashley Sanchez added to her career-high goal tally in the 78' with a calm finish inside the box after Feli Rauch found the Courage forward in a pocket of space.

Racing Louisville pulled one goal back off a corner kick in stoppage time, but it was too little, too late for the hosts to mount a comeback.

The Courage will now head to Angel City for the team's final match before the midseason break on Sunday, May 31.

Match Notes:

- The win was the Courage's 100th in NWSL regular season play. The Courage are the first non-original NWSL team to hit the century mark in the league and fifth overall.

- Evelyn Ijeh scored for a second match in a row after scoring her first NWSL goal in the Courage's win against Chicago.

- Feli Rauch returned to the Courage squad after serving a two-match suspension and marked the occasion with an assist.

Box Score:

NCC (4-3-3): Kailen Sheridan ©; Dani Weatherholt (Cameron Brooks - 87'), Uno Shiragaki, Natalia Staude, Ryan Williams; Shinomi Koyama, Riley Jackson (Carly Wickenheiser - 87'), Manaka Matsukubo; Ashley Sanchez (Olivia Wingate - 87'), Evelyn Ijeh (Ivy Younce - 82'), Ally Schlegel (Feli Rauch - 67')

Subs Not Used: Madi White, Chioma Okafor, Oli Peña

LOU (4-3-3): Jordyn Bloomer (Maddie Prohaska - 22'); Quincy McMahon (Avery Ciorbu - 79'), Courtney Petersen, Arin Wright ©, Lauren Milliet; Katie O'Kane, Macey Hodge (Maja Lardner - 63'), Taylor Flint; Makenna Morris (Audrey McKeen - 63'), Kayla Fischer, Emma Sears

Subs Not Used: Taylor White, Mirann Gacioch, Rachel Hill, Macy Blackburn, Erynn Floyd

Score:

NCC: 2

LOU: 1

Goals:

NCC: E. Ijeh - 13' (M. Matsukubo), A. Sanchez - 78' (F. Rauch)

LOU: -

Cautions:

NCC: R. Jackson - 16', U. Shiragaki - 87'

LOU: Q. McMahon - 8'

Ejections:

NCC: -

LOU: -

Venue (Location): Lynn Family Stadium (Louisville, Ky.)

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