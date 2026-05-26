NC Courage Place Sydney Schmidt on Season-Ending Injury List

Published on May 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage today confirmed defender Sydney Schmidt suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during a training session ahead of the Courage's match against Racing Louisville. Schmidt will be placed on the Season-Ending Injury list and will miss the remainder of the 2026 season.

The Courage now have 25 active players, 24 on fully guaranteed contracts, and two on the season-ending injury list.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 26, 2026

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