NC Courage Place Sydney Schmidt on Season-Ending Injury List
Published on May 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release
CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage today confirmed defender Sydney Schmidt suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during a training session ahead of the Courage's match against Racing Louisville. Schmidt will be placed on the Season-Ending Injury list and will miss the remainder of the 2026 season.
The Courage now have 25 active players, 24 on fully guaranteed contracts, and two on the season-ending injury list.
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