Gotham FC and Grüns Team up to Invest in Grassroots Soccer Access to the Queens Classic at Citi Field

Published on May 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC and Grüns are partnering to give back to the grassroots soccer community by providing 1,000 complimentary tickets to The Queens Classic at Citi Field, presented by CarMax, in celebration of World Football Giving Day powered by Common Goal.

In partnership with Grüns, the official foundational nutrition partner of reigning NWSL champion Gotham FC, the ticket initiative will provide access to local youth-serving organizations and community partners committed to growing the game and increasing opportunities through soccer.

The Queens Classic takes place on Wednesday, July 15, at 8 p.m. ET against East Coast rival the Washington Spirit and will make history as the first professional women's sporting event hosted at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets.

Organizations receiving complimentary tickets include Common Goal partners Street Soccer USA, New York SCORES, South Bronx United, Safe-Hub Philadelphia and Design FC.

This investment further reinforces Gotham's organizational core social impact pillar to advance youth accessibility and inclusion in sport. As first announced when The Queens Classic was unveiled, the club has earmarked tickets for community nonprofits and fans from underserved populations to ensure broader access to this historic event.

The highly-anticipated 2025 NWSL Championship rematch will also be the first NWSL match played within New York City limits. The club recently announced the match surpassed the 20,000 ticket mark, inching closer to breaking New York City's attendance record for a women's sporting event.

The game is part of a defining summer for soccer in the region, with the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final set to take place nearby at MetLife Stadium the following weekend.

As previously announced, the first 7,500 supporters in attendance will receive a special-edition Rose Lavelle bobblehead celebrating the U.S. Women's National Team and Gotham FC star. Additional matchday details, including in-stadium programming, will be announced in the coming months.

Additional ticketing information, including unique group experiences and suite options, is available at Mets.com/GothamFC.







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