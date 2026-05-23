Three Gotham Lineup Changes for Concacaf W Champions Cup Third-Place Match
Published on May 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós made three changes to his team's starting lineup for the Concacaf W Champions Cup third-place match against CF Pachuca tonight at 6 p.m. ET at Estadio Hidalgo.
Katie Lampson will make her first start since March, while Talia Sommer earns her debut Gotham FC start since joining the club this past December. After goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger's abdominal injury in the semifinal against Club América, Shelby Hogan steps in to make her fourth start for Gotham FC in Concacaf play.
Saturday marks the first-ever meeting between the clubs. Gotham holds a 4-1-2 record against Liga MX Femenil opposition across all competitions and remains one of the tournament's most successful teams, holding a 7-1-3 all-time record in Concacaf W Champions Cup play through two editions.
Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network will carry the English broadcast, with ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ carrying Spanish coverage.
Sommer, 22, joins the attack on the right flank alongside Lampson, with Jaedyn Shaw on the left. Shaw recorded her first goal contribution of the competition with an assist on Esther González's goal in Wednesday's semifinal loss to Club America. This is Lampson's fifth appearance in this edition of the W Champions Cup, playing in all four group stage matches and scoring a goal against Vancouver Rise FC Academy last fall.
González shifts into the midfield alongside Jaelin Howell and Sofia Cook. González's goal in Wednesday's semifinal marked her fifth career Concacaf W Champions Cup goal, making her the first player in competition history to score in multiple knockout-stage matches. Cook enters Saturday tied for fourth among all players in successful lay-offs during the tournament with six.
Emily Sonnett moves back to a familiar center back role alongside captain Tierna Davidson, replacing Jess Carter in the starting group. The U.S. Women's National Team veterans will be flanked by Guro Reiten and Midge Purce.
Carter and reigning NWSL Rookie of the Year defender Lilly Reale are available off the bench, which also includes goalkeepers Ryan Campbell and Teagan Wy; midfielders Savannah McCaskill and Sarah Schupansky; and forwards Jordynn Dudley, Khyah Harper, Andrea Kitahata and Mak Whitham.
Gotham FC lineup vs. CF Pachuca
1 - Shelby Hogan (GK)
23 - Midge Purce
6 - Emily Sonnett
15 - Tierna Davidson (c)
18 - Guro Reiten
7 - Jaelin Howell
9 - Esther González
21 - Sofia Cook
14 - Talia Sommer
28 - Katie Lampson
10 - Jaedyn Shaw
Substitutes: 12 - Ryan Campbell (GK), 20 - Teagan Wy (GK); 2 - Jordynn Dudley, 4 - Lilly Reale, 11 - Sarah Schupansky, 13 - Savannah McCaskill, 17 - Mak Whitham, 24 - Andrea Kitahata, 27 - Jess Carter, 34 - Khyah Harper
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