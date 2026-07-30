Dudley and Hogan Return to Starting XI, Torres Available for Bay FC Matchup

Published on July 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







Rookie star forward Jordynn Dudley and goalkeeper Shelby Hogan are back in the Gotham FC starting lineup, midfielder Taryn Torres is available for the first time since September 2025 and midfielder Jaelin Howell will make her 100th career NWSL regular season appearance as the club faces Bay FC on Wednesday night.

Dudley and Hogan are the only lineup changes by acting head coach Shaun Harris following Gotham FC's 2-2 draw to Portland Thorns FC last Friday at Providence Park. Torres was activated off the season-ending injury list on July 28 following her recovery from a torn ACL in her left knee. She will be on the bench for the club's second meeting this season with Bay.

Gotham FC (9-3-4, 31 points) is second in the league only behind its East Coast rival, Washington Spirit. A victory on Wednesday would extend its current league-best unbeaten streak to five and rise to first in the table, ahead of the Spirit by one point.

Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET at PayPal Park, with CBS Sports Network carrying the broadcast.

Dudley slides back into the attacking front on the right wing, led by Australian striker Sam Kerr and Jaedyn Shaw on the left. Kerr scored her first goal since her NWSL return in last Friday's match, extending her career league record to 78 and marking her 103rd regular-season goal contribution. Dudley leads Gotham FC in shots on target (17) and dribbles completed (25).

The midfield remains fixed with Rose Lavelle ahead of Howell and Savannah McCaskill as the trio makes its 11th start together. Howell, who leads the club in dribbles completed (25), will become the 131st player in league history to reach the 100 regular-season appearance mark.

With defender Emily Sonnett ruled out on the player availability report following a knee injury, Jess Carter makes her 50th career NWSL regular season appearance as center back alongside captain Tierna Davidson. Midge Purce, who scored her first goal of the season at Providence Park, returns to the right flank with Guro Reiten on the left.

Goalkeeper Hogan starts between the posts for the second time this regular season following a clean sheet against the Houston Dash on May 31.

Gotham FC's bench includes goalkeepers Ann-Katrin Berger and Teagan Wy; defenders Bruninha and Mandy Freeman; midfielders Torres, Sofia Cook, Sarah Schupansky and Talia Sommer; and forward Andrea Kitahata.

Recent signing Denise O'Sullivan is also out with a knee injury per the player availability report. Defender Kayla Duran (knee) is on the season-ending injury list.

Gotham FC lineup vs. Bay FC

1 - Shelby Hogan (GK)

23 - Midge Purce

27 - Jess Carter

15 - Tierna Davidson ©

18 - Guro Reiten

7 - Jaelin Howell

13 - Savannah McCaskill

16 - Rose Lavelle

2 - Jordynn Dudley

20 - Sam Kerr

10 - Jaedyn Shaw

Substitutes: 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK), 31 - Teagan Wy (GK); 3 - Bruninha, 8 - Taryn Torres, 11 - Sarah Schupansky, 14 - Talia Sommer, 21 - Sofia Cook, 22 - Mandy Freeman, 24 - Andrea Kitahata







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 29, 2026

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