Houston Dash Defeat Angel City to Close Two-Game Homestand

Published on May 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dash midfielder Maggie Graham led the team to three points following her game-winning goal against Angel City FC at Shell Energy Stadium tonight. Houston closed the homestand with four points following a 2-2 draw with San Diego Wave FC on Wednesday evening.

Houston opened the scoring in the 17th minute after defender Avery Patterson played a ball down the right flank into the final third. Forward Kate Faasse played the ball to forward Kat Rader inside the box, and the rookie dribbled around the goalkeeper before finishing from close range for her fourth goal of the season. Rader is now tied with Lia Godfrey for the most goals scored by a rookie this season.

Angel City FC equalized in the 26th minute after the visitors were awarded a penalty following a foul inside the box by a Dash defender. Forward Maiara Niehues converted from the penalty spot for her second goal of the season.

Houston scored the game-winning goal following a one-touch pass sequence at midfield. Canadian international Sophie Schmidt played the ball in space to midfielder Danny Colaprico, who then found midfielder Maggie Graham in space. The Duke University product dribbled towards the edge of the box and found the bottom corner of the far post for her third goal of the season and sixth in league play.

Tonight's match saw goalkeeper Caroline DeLisle make her first career NWSL start and defender Paige Nielsen wore the caption's armband for the first time this season. Additionally, midfielder Sarah Puntigam earned her second start of the regular season.

DeLisle was called into action in the 11th minute to deny Nealy Martin's effort. The keeper came up with another key play two minutes later, jumping through traffic to secure a corner kick from Angel City. The goalkeeper finished the evening with two saves in her first career start.

Houston threatened again in the 35th minute after Patterson forced a save with an effort toward the top corner of the far post.

Rader created another opportunity in the 71st minute after receiving a cross from defender Lisa Boattin near the top of the box, but Angel City's backline recovered to make the clearance.

Angel City threatened moments later with back-to-back opportunities inside the box, but Houston's backline came up with key clearances to deny the visitors.

Forward Clarissa Larisey nearly found the go-ahead goal after receiving the ball in the final third, but goalkeeper Angelina Anderson made the save to keep the match level. Larisey threatened again in the 73rd minute after receiving the ball from Colaprico in the attacking third. The Canadian international dribbled past two defenders before taking a shot that narrowly went wide of the post.

Boattin tested the goalkeeper minutes later with a long-range effort following a set piece, but Anderson reacted quickly to force the save.

The Dash travel to New Jersey at the end of the month for the final match prior to the summer break. Houston will face Gotham FC on Sunday, May 31 at 2 p.m. CT. Fans can follow the action live on NWSL+.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 23, 2026

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