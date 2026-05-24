Palacio Scores First Career Goal, Tanaka Secures 2-1 Win over Denver

Published on May 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







SANDY, Utah - With 19,274 fans in attendance at America First Field Utah Royals FC (7-2-2, 23 points, 2nd NWSL) secured a win over Denver Summit FC (3-3-4, 12 points, 10th NWSL) on Saturday afternoon, the victory securing them a nine-game unbeaten streak, setting a new club record.

Utah Royals Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets made one change to last Sunday's starting lineup against Racing Louisville FC, swapping Cece Delzer into the lineup for captain Paige Cronin after she was subbed out of the match due to an injury in the first half.

Starting the match, and in only the 4th minute, goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn showcased her skills with a goal-stopping catch after an attempt by Denver's Janine Sonis. McGlynn is approaching 200 regular- season saves, with this save marking her 194th.

In the 20th minute, attacker Cloè Lacasse won the ball off of a Denver defender, creating an opportunity for striker Kiana Palacios to capitalize on the chance, placing the ball in the back of the net with a left-footed shot and giving the Royals an early lead. This goal marks Palacios' first as a Royal, and highlights her as the 8th different player to score for Utah this season.

Denver leveled the score just before halftime in the 45th minute when Yazmeen Ryan struck from the left side, equalizing minutes before half.

The Royals sought to respond quickly, and in the 45+2nd minute midfielder Ana Tejada placed a shot on goal that was narrowly caught by Denver's keeper entering halftime in a 1-1 draw.

The Royals came out of the locker room determined to secure a victory, and in the second half they executed. In the 72nd minute, a penalty was awarded to Utah after Ayo Oke fouled Lacasse. Japanese international Mina Tanaka took the kick, sinking the ball into the bottom right corner of the net, converting the penalty and giving Utah a 2-1 lead.

With this goal, Tanaka has been involved in the winning goal for five of Utah's seven victories this season, notching three goals and two assists, tying her with Portland's Olivia Moultrie for the 2026 season. Tanaka continues to make Royals history, securing 15 career contributions with 11 goals, and four assists, matching the club record set by Amy Rodriguez.

The Royals closed out with the 2-1 victory over Denver, winning the club its seventh victory of the 2026 campaign and bringing home three points. Having secured the Continental Divide Cup in their first faceoff against the Summit, the Royals enter its last match of May ranking 2nd in the NWSL standings.

Utah Royals FC hit the road to take on the Portland Thorns on Saturday, May 30 before entering the 2026 FIFA World Cup break. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. MT, and the match is available to stream on ION.

UTA 2: 1 DSM

UTA: Kiana Palacios (Cloè Lacasse) 20': Lacasse won the ball off of a Denver defender, creating an opportunity for Palacios to capitalize on the chance, placing the ball in the back of the net with a left-footed shot and giving the Royals an early lead.

DSM: Yazmeen Ryan (Delanie Sheehan) 45': Sheehan delivered a cross following a fast break over to Ryan, who placed a right-footed shot into the center of the net.

UTA: Mina Tanaka 72': After being awarded a penalty for a foul against Lacasse, Tanaka took the kick, placing the ball in the bottom-right corner of the goal.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-2-3-1): Mandy McGlynn; Janni Thomsen, Kaleigh Riehl, Kate Del Fava ©, Nuria Rábano (Tatumn Milazzo, 87'); Ana Tejada, Narumi, Mina Tanaka; Cece Delzer (Alexa Spaanstra, 74'), Kiana Palacios (Lara Prašnikar, 74'), Cloé Lacasse

Subs not used: Brecken Mozingo, Dayana Pierre-Louis, Courtney Brown, Aria Nagai, Miyabi, Mia Justus

Head Coach: Jimmy Coenraets

Denver Summit FC (4-3-3): Abby Smith; Ayo Oke (Ally Brazier, 87'), Eva Gaetino, Kaleigh Kurtz, Janine Sonis ©; Devin Lynch (Emma Regan, 86'), Delanie Sheehan, Natalie Means; Yazmeen Ryan (Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, 74'), Melissa Kössler (Olivia Thomas, 89'), Natasha Flint (Yuna McCormack, 87')

Subs not used: Meg Reid, Carson Pickett, Yuzuki Yamamoto, Nahikari Garcia

Head Coach: Nick Cushing

Stats Summary: UTA / DSM

Possession: 41 / 59

Shots: 6 / 9

Shots on Goal: 3 / 3

Corner Kicks: 2 / 8

Fouls: 7 / 5

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

DSM: Eva Gaetino (Yellow Card - 75')

Photo Assets - Please Credit Utah Royals FC







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 23, 2026

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