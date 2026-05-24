The Assist: Orlando Pride at San Diego Wave FC - May 24, 2026

Published on May 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Sunday, May 24, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, Ca.

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Victory+

The Story:

Orlando enters the matchup having dropped just one of its eight all-time meetings with San Diego, including a perfect two-match sweep during the 2025 campaign. The Pride have also never lost on the road against the Wave, carrying a strong record into Snapdragon Stadium having won three times and drawn once.

The Pride have had great success in California having won eight of their 10 regular season matches in The Golden State. They have recorded six clean sheets in those matches and have only conceded four goals, three of those coming from the Wave.

Barbra Banda's strike in Denver marked her 15th goal in just 24 career regular season away matches. Her average of 0.72 goals per 90 minutes away from home is the highest in NWSL history among players with at least 1,000 road minutes. Quote of the Week:

"Final match of what's been a long road trip, but we are ready. San Diego has been having a great season and are in good form and looking to get a result, but so are we. We have been preparing well and have had a good week of training and we're ready for the match. We want to get a result and turn our current form around and we are hoping to do so starting on Sunday night."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form:

Pride's Last Match: Denver Summit FC 3, Orlando Pride 1 (5/16/26, DICK'S Sporting Goods Park)

Goal-Scorers: Eva Gaetino, Janine Sonis (2); Barbra Banda

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Wave's Last Match: San Diego Wave 2, Houston Dash 2 (5/10/26, Shell Energy Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Dudinha, Trinity Byars; Kate Faasse, Kat Rader

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Next Up: Orlando Pride vs. Bay FC

Date & Time: Friday, May 29, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Broadcast: NWSL+

Competition: NWSL Regular Season







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 23, 2026

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