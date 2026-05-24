What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Face San Diego Wave on the Road

Published on May 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







Orlando Pride at San Diego Wave

When: Sunday, May 24th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, Calif.

TV: Victory+

As the Pride play the Wave in San Diego, here are five things to watch for:

Wave Breakers

Orlando enters the matchup having dropped just one of its eight all-time meetings with San Diego, including a perfect two-match sweep during the 2025 campaign. The Pride have also never lost on the road against the Wave, carrying a strong record into Snapdragon Stadium having won three times and drawn once. That unbeaten run stands among the club's most consistent away performances against any single opponent in the team's history, only behind going five consecutive matches unbeaten against Gotham from 2019-2023.

California Gold Standard

The Pride continue to set the benchmark for success on the West Coast, winning eight of their 10 regular-season matches in California. With six clean sheets and only four total goals conceded in those contests, Orlando has consistently demonstrated defensive excellence in the state. While San Diego accounts for three of those four goals, the Pride's overall record in California remains one of the strongest geographical trends in club history.

Banda Breakthrough

Barbra Banda's strike in Denver marked her 15th goal in just 24 career regular-season away matches, reinforcing her status as one of the league's most prolific road performers. Her average of 0.72 goals per 90 minutes away from home is the highest in NWSL history among players with at least 1,000 road minutes.

Dishing the Rock

Haley McCutcheon continues to shine across the pitch, recording her second assist of the season on Banda's goal in Denver-tying her for the team lead. With four total goal contributions in 2026 (two goals and two assists), McCutcheon ranks second on the squad, reflecting her growing influence in both buildup play and final-third execution.

Road Warriors Pt. 3

Saturday's match in San Diego concludes the Pride's demanding three-match road swing, a stretch that has kept the team away from Orlando for 14 consecutive days and covered nearly 6,000 miles of travel.







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