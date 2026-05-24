San Diego Wave FC Return Home to Host Orlando Pride at Snapdragon Stadium

Published on May 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







San Diego Wave FC returns to Snapdragon Stadium to host the Orlando Pride on Sunday, May 24. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. PT, with the match broadcasting live on Victory+.

San Diego and Orlando have met eight times across all NWSL competitions, with the Pride holding a 5-1-2 all-time record against the Wave. The most recent meeting between the two sides came on Sept. 26, 2025, when Orlando earned a 2-1 victory at Snapdragon Stadium. The Pride opened the scoring in the eighth minute through Lizbeth Ovalle before Dudinha responded just two minutes later with the equalizer. Orlando reclaimed the lead in the 54th minute when Carson Pickett found the back of the net and held on for the win. Despite recent results, San Diego has consistently controlled attacking play this season. The Wave have attempted 152 shots through the opening stretch of the campaign, 73 more than their opponents (79) - a margin more than 20 shots greater than any other club in the NWSL this season.

Last Time Out:

The Wave enter Sunday's match following a 2-2 draw against the Houston Dash on May 20 at Shell Energy Stadium. Dudinha opened the scoring in the 20th minute after receiving a pass from Lia Godfrey and striking from distance to the far post. Houston responded in the 70th minute through Kate Faasse before taking the lead in the 89th minute on a strike from Kat Rader, but San Diego found a late equalizer in stoppage time when Trinity Byars capitalized on a rebound in extra.

Orlando enters the match following a 3-1 loss to Denver Summit FC on May 16. Denver opened the scoring in the 10th minute before doubling its lead in the 54th minute from the penalty spot. Orlando pulled a goal back in the 76th minute when Barbra Banda finished a pass from Haley McCutcheon, but Denver responded one minute later to restore its two-goal advantage and secure the result.

Players to Watch: ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹

Dudinha continues to be a key contributor in San Diego's attack, scoring her team-leading fourth goal of the season in the Club's last match against Houston. The Brazilian forward is tied for the league lead in goal contributions (4 goals, 4 assists) and remains a consistent threat in the final third.

For Orlando, forward Barbra Banda remains one of the league's most dangerous attacking players, leading the NWSL with nine goals this season. Banda's goal against Denver marked her 15th career regular-season away goal, while she continues to average 0.72 goals per 90 minutes in regular-season road matches.

How to Watch:

¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹San Diego Wave FC will host the Orlando Pride at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, May 24. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. PT, with the match streaming live on Victory+.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.