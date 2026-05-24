MATCH RECAP: Portland Thorns Fall 3-1 against KC Current at CPKC Stadium

Published on May 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







Kansas City, Mis. - Portland Thorns took an early lead but couldn't hold on, dropping a 3-1 decision to the Kansas City Current at sold-out CPKC Stadium on Saturday. The win extended KC's unbeaten regular season run at home, a streak that dates back to July 2024.

Sophia Wilson put the Thorns on the board in the 14th minute, finishing off a nifty pass from Pietra Tordin in the box. Portland's defense then held firm for a stretch, with Mackenzie Arnold making several key saves, but Kansas City pulled level before halftime when Lo'eau LaBonta found the net through a crowd of Portland defenders.

The Current took control in the second half as reigning league MVP Temwa Chawinga was left unmarked on a counterattack and finished to put KC ahead in the 63rd minute. With Portland pressing late, Chawinga broke behind the backline again and set up Haley Hopkins for the third goal to seal it.

The match marked the return of Reilyn Turner, back after missing the previous match with a knee injury, and Olivia Moultrie, who had sat out the last two with a calf injury.

Up Next: Portland hosts the Utah Royals at Providence Park on Saturday, May 30. Kickoff is at 1:00 PM PT on ION and KNKR-2.

TEAM NOTES

This was Wilson's 8th regular season goal against KC. Nobody else in the league has more than 4.

GOAL BREAKDOWN

First Half

Wilson (Por) 14'

Labonta (KC) 41'

Second Half

Chawinga (KC) 63'

Hopkins (KC) 90'+3'

LINEUPS

Portland Thorns (4-2-3-1): Mackenzie Arnold (GK), M.A. Vignola (Mimi Alidou 45'), Sam Hiatt (Jayden Perry 72'), Carolyn Calzada, Reyna Reyes, Cassandra Bogere (Olivia Moultrie 72'), Jessie Fleming, Reilyn Turner (Mallie McKenzie 53'), Pietra Tordin, Marie Müller, Sophia Wilson

Subs not used: Morgan Messner (GK), Maddie Padelski, Shae Harvey, Jennie Immethun, Renee Lyles,

KC Current (4-3-2-1): Lorena (GK), Kayla Sharples, Izzy Rodriguez, Gabrielle Robinson, Ellie Bravo-Young, Bayley Feist, Lo'eau LaBonta, Croix Bethune (Amelia White 86'), Temwa Chawinga (Penelope Hocking 90' + 4), Michelle Cooper (Laney Rouse 86'), Ally Sentnor (Haley Hopkins 76')

Subs not used: Marisa Jordan (GK), Meila Brewer, Elizabeth Ball, Katie Scott, Kolo Suliafu

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

POR: N/A

KC: N/A

MATCH STATS

POR | KC

Goals: 1|3

Assists: 1|3

Possession: 48.4/51.6

Shots: 13|15

Shots on Target: 6|8

Tackles: 19|16

Tackles Won: 13|11

Interceptions: 7|9

Fouls: 5|6

Offsides: 2|0

Corner Kicks: 8|3

ATTENDANCE: 11,500

Referee: Natalie Simon

Assistant Referee 1: Matthew Schwartz

Assistant Referee 2: John Krill

4th Official: Anthony Sobolevsky

VAR: Katja Koroleva

Assistant VAR: Karen Coulson (Abt)







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 24, 2026

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