Preview: Chicago Stars FC at Bay FC

Published on May 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







SAN JOSE, CA - Chicago Stars FC (2-8-0, 6 pts) will conclude its three-game road trip in San Jose, California, against Bay FC (3-4-2, 11 pts) on Sunday, May 24, at 4 p.m. CT at PayPal Park. The Stars will look to earn their first road victory while Bay FC will look for its first win since May 3.

Where to Watch

Stream: ESPN App

Previous Result:

CHI: The Stars fell to North Carolina Courage 4-0 at First Horizon Stadium on Saturday, May 16.

BAY: Bay FC fell 2-0 to the Portland Thorns at Providence Park on Wednesday, May 20.

Storylines

Sjögren at the Helm: After being announced as Chicago's new head coach late last year, Martin Sjögren's first season with the Stars is underway. The Swede arrives in Chicago after more than a decade coaching at various Swedish teams and a stint at the helm of the Norwegian Women's National Team. Sjögren earned his first NWSL win in a 2-1 victory over the reigning NWSL Shield winners, the Kansas City Current on Sunday, March 22. Current assistant coach Anders Jacobson previously joined the Stars in August 2025 as interim head coach ahead of Sjögren's arrival, setting the foundation for what would become the team's identity under the duo.

League Leaders: Defender Sam Staab is one of just 10 players left in the Ironwoman race, playing every minute of Chicago's 10 matches. After week eight, Staab leads the league in clearances (65) and is sixth in blocks (10). The centerback also ranks seventh in the league for touches (740) and ninth in pass attempts (562). Jordyn Huitema is tied for fourth in the league with 22 aerial duels won.

Mal is Back: Forward Mallory Swanson returned to the pitch in the final 15 minutes against the North Carolina Courage after being placed back on the active roster from maternity leave on May 15. Swanson last played 554 days ago in a post-season match at Orlando Pride on November 8, 2024. The forward has played 66 regular season games for the Stars and has recorded 23 goals and 12 assists.

Lauren Holiday Impact Award: Goalkeeper Katie Atkinson was announced by the league as the Chicago Stars' nominee for the 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, which recognizes an NWSL Player for outstanding service and character off the pitch and in the community. Atkinson will team up with Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. The center is nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report for pediatric oncology and treats more children with cancer and blood disorders than any other hospital in Illinois. Before joining the Chicago Stars, Atkinson was previously Racing Louisville FC's nominee for the 2024 edition of the award, partnering with another local children's hospital, Norton Children's. Lund worked extensively with pediatric oncology organizations throughout her time in Louisville and plans to continue doing so in Chicago, beginning with the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Lurie Children's.

Here's the History: The Stars have a 2-1-1 advantage over Bay FC dating back to 2024. Chicago last faced Bay at PayPal Park on April 13, 2025, and took home a 2-1 victory. The Stars managed to earn at least one point in both matches against Bay FC last season, drawing with Bay at home, 1-1, on August 10, 2025.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 24, 2026

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