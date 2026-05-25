San Diego Wave FC Shut out 1-0 against Orlando Pride at Snapdragon Stadium

Published on May 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release









San Diego Wave FC battles the Orlando Pride

(San Diego Wave FC) San Diego Wave FC battles the Orlando Pride(San Diego Wave FC)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC fell 1-0 to the Orlando Pride on Sunday night at Snapdragon Stadium.

Orlando scored the lone goal of the match in the first half when Luana played a long ball over the top from the opposite side of the field that deflected into the path of Nicole Payne. The forward finished the chance with a bouncing shot that found the back of the net for the game-winner.

Despite controlling much of the match, San Diego was unable to find an equalizer. The Wave outshot Orlando 17-14 and held nearly 58 percent of possession on the night.

Next on the schedule: San Diego travels to Chicago for a matchup against the Stars at Martin Stadium on Sunday, May 31. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT with the broadcast being held on CBS Sports Network. Fans in San Diego can attend the Official Wave FC Watch Party hosted by Margaritaville San Diego.

Social: Twitter - @sandiegowavefc | Instagram - @sandiegowavefc | Facebook

Notes:

Midfielder Tatum Wynalda entered the match in the 58th minute to earn the most minutes of her professional career.

Defender Kiki Pickett earned her first start for Wave FC in tonight's match.

Defender Perle Morroni served a suspension tonight for accumulating her fifth yellow card of the season on Wednesday night against Houston. Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 0:1 Orlando Pride

Scoring Summary:

ORL- Payne (1) 45+3'

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Hernández (Caution) 34'

SD - McNabb (Caution) 36'

ORL - Mace (Caution) 42'

ORL - McCutcheon (Caution) 64'

ORL - Lemos (Caution) 91'

San Diego Wave FC: GK Haraćiċ, D Pickett (Wynalda 58'), D McNabb, D Wesley ©, D Van Zanten, M Ascanio, M Dali (Barcenas 83'), M Godfrey (Fazer 69'), F Dudinha, F Ludmila (Byars 69'), F Corley (Portilho 58')

Subs not used: GK Adudelo, D Arias, D Harrison, M Fusco

Orlando Pride: GK Moorhouse, D Hernández (Jackson 77'), D Rafaelle, D Dyke, M Mace, M Lemos, M McCutcheon ©, M Doyle (Abello 52'), F Luana (Castain 77'), F Payne (Yates 62'), F Banda

Subs not used: GK Anderson, GK Crone, GK Martin, D Chavoshi, F Raabe

Stats Summary: SD / ORL

Shots: 17 / 14

Shots on Target: 5 / 3

Saves: 2 / 5

Corners: 3 / 2

Fouls: 16 / 16

Offsides: 1 / 2

Possession: 57.9% / 42.1%

Attendance: 12,149

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 24, 2026

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