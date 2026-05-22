Gotham FC Forward Mak Whitham Named to Bumpy Pitch FC Roster for 2026 TST

Published on May 22, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC forward Mak Whitham has been named to the Bumpy Pitch FC Roster for the 2026 The Soccer Tournament (TST), the club announced Thursday.

TST, the 7v7 global soccer festival featuring three $1 million, winner-take-all competitions, will take place at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C from May 27-June 1. In the women's tournament, the 16 participating teams are split into four groups of four, with Bumpy Pitch FC competing in Group B.

The event will culminate on the final day with a championship tripleheader, airing across NBC Sports Network. A complete match schedule can be found here.

Whitham, 15, has appeared for Gotham FC in both NWSL and international competitions, making seven NWSL regular season appearances since her debut against Seattle Reign FC in March 2025. She made league history in that match as the youngest player to appear in an NWSL regular-season game.

The Granite Bay, California, native signed with Gotham FC in July 2024 at age 13 through the NWSL's U-18 entry mechanism, becoming the youngest player in league history.

Internationally, Whitham has represented the United States at multiple youth levels and was part of the U.S. team that won the 2024 Concacaf Girls' U-15 Championship. She most recently competed with the U-17 Women's National Team in the Concacaf Women's U-17 Qualifiers in March, scoring five goals in the group stage to secure the U.S. a berth to the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.







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