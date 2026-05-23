Legacy's Five-Game Unbeaten Streak Ends with 2-1 Loss to Seattle in Rhode Island

Published on May 22, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







Pawtucket, RI - Despite a strong last-minute push and a goal from Aïssata Traoré, Boston's five-game unbeaten streak came to an end on Friday with a 2-1 loss to the Seattle Reign. The Legacy put on a strong performance in front of 9,141 impassioned fans in their first home game at Centreville Bank Stadium in Rhode Island.

Boston got off to an early start, with Sammy Smith logging the club's first shot attempt at 4'. A minute later, Smith had a second effort off a cross from Captain Nichelle Prince. Despite Boston's efforts, Seattle scored first on a penalty kick awarded after a handball in Boston's box. Seattle's Sofia Huerta stepped up and buried the ball low right, putting the visitors up 1-0.

The Legacy kept up offensive pressure after the Reign took the lead, seeking optimal moments to penetrate and remaining patient out of the back line. The composure paid off, freeing up space for Prince on the wing to target her teammates in the box. Despite a few good looks, Prince's crosses could not find a finisher. At 30' Boston saw their best opportunity of the half off a corner kick.

Traoré made an impact on numerous plays, threatening from distance and nearly setting up Prince, whose run into space produced a strong connection that drifted wide. Boston ended the half asserting pressure, but, unable to find their equalizer, went into the break trailing 0-1.

The Legacy kicked off the second half with a crisp display of give-and-gos. The Reign added to their lead in the 51' - an oncoming Maddie Dahlien volleyed a cross into the far post to put Seattle up by two. Seattle did not let up, testing Casey Murphy on the next play and forcing an impressive leaping save.

Boston looked to inject energy with a trio of substitutions at 64': Laís Araújo, Amanda Gutierres, and Nicki Hernandez took the field, replacing Laurel Ansbrow, Sammy Smith, and Barbara Olivieri. Murphy came up with another impressive stop in the 67' when a Reign attacker slipped past Boston's back line. The Legacy gained momentum in the following minutes, pushing deeper into the attacking third with multiple header attempts on goal.

In the 81', Aleigh Gambone replaced Carabalí. Attacking threats Traoré and Gutierres showed off their one-two game, causing a late scramble in the 86' that ended with Traoré guiding the ball to the back of the net before being called offside. The score held at 0-2 until 90+4', when Traoré again found the net off a perfect through ball from Emerson Elgin.

Starting XI: Casey Murphy, Emerson Elgin, Laurel Ansbrow, Jorelyn Carabalí, Annie Karich, Alba Caño, Josefine Hasbo, Barbara Olivieri, Sammy Smith, Aïssata Traoré, Nichelle Prince (C)

Substitutes: Laurel Ivory, Sophia Lowenberg, Laís Araújo, Sam Angel, Nicki Hernandez, Aleigh Gambone, Ella Stevens, Amanda Gutierres, Amanda Allen

BY THE NUMBERS

Attendance: 9,141

Shots: Boston Legacy 15, Seattle Reign 12

Shots on goal: Boston Legacy 5, Seattle Reign 5

Corner Kicks: Boston Legacy 4, Seattle Reign 7

Fouls: Boston Legacy 11, Seattle Reign 16

Yellow Cards: Boston Legacy 0, Seattle Reign 1

Red Cards: None

Saves: Boston Legacy 3, Seattle Reign 4

UP NEXT

The Legacy play at Kansas City on Saturday, May 30, at 1:30 PM ET in what will be their last game before the league breaks for the month of June.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 22, 2026

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