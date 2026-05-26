Portland Thorns Announce San Diego Wave as June 28 Friendly Opponent at Providence Park, Presented by Alaska Airlines

Published on May 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns today announced that San Diego Wave will serve as the opponent for the club's previously announced friendly match on Saturday, June 28, at 4:00 pm at Providence Park. This match is presented by Alaska Airlines.

The matchup brings together two of the National Women's Soccer League's elite clubs, with the Thorns currently sitting second in the NWSL standings and the Wave right on their heels in third. Portland has been virtually impenetrable at Providence Park, posting a 4-0-1 home record while not conceding a single goal on their own turf.

The rivalry between Portland and San Diego has quickly become one of the most compelling in the NWSL. The clubs have split their season series this year, with San Diego taking a 3-1 result in San Diego on March 25 before Portland answered emphatically with a 2-0 victory at Providence Park on April 29. Adding further edge to the fixture, the Thorns eliminated the Wave from the postseason last year at Providence Park.

The Thorns boast one of the most exciting rosters in the NWSL, with 16 internationals representing nations across the globe, a fearless crop of young talent, and marquee names like Sophia Wilson, Olivia Moultrie, and Pietra Tordin delivering night after night at Providence Park. Fans are encouraged to visit Thorns.com/tickets to get in on the action.







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