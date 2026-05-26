Portland Thorns Announce San Diego Wave as June 28 Friendly Opponent at Providence Park, Presented by Alaska Airlines
Published on May 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns today announced that San Diego Wave will serve as the opponent for the club's previously announced friendly match on Saturday, June 28, at 4:00 pm at Providence Park. This match is presented by Alaska Airlines.
The matchup brings together two of the National Women's Soccer League's elite clubs, with the Thorns currently sitting second in the NWSL standings and the Wave right on their heels in third. Portland has been virtually impenetrable at Providence Park, posting a 4-0-1 home record while not conceding a single goal on their own turf.
The rivalry between Portland and San Diego has quickly become one of the most compelling in the NWSL. The clubs have split their season series this year, with San Diego taking a 3-1 result in San Diego on March 25 before Portland answered emphatically with a 2-0 victory at Providence Park on April 29. Adding further edge to the fixture, the Thorns eliminated the Wave from the postseason last year at Providence Park.
The Thorns boast one of the most exciting rosters in the NWSL, with 16 internationals representing nations across the globe, a fearless crop of young talent, and marquee names like Sophia Wilson, Olivia Moultrie, and Pietra Tordin delivering night after night at Providence Park. Fans are encouraged to visit Thorns.com/tickets to get in on the action.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 26, 2026
- San Diego Wave FC Announces Exhibition Match against Portland Thorns FC - San Diego Wave FC
- Portland Thorns Announce San Diego Wave as June 28 Friendly Opponent at Providence Park, Presented by Alaska Airlines - Portland Thorns FC
- NC Courage Place Sydney Schmidt on Season-Ending Injury List - North Carolina Courage
- Gotham FC and Grüns Team up to Invest in Grassroots Soccer Access to the Queens Classic at Citi Field - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Spirit Drops High-Scoring Continental Final, Finishes Tournament as Runner-Up - Washington Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Thorns FC Stories
- Portland Thorns Announce San Diego Wave as June 28 Friendly Opponent at Providence Park, Presented by Alaska Airlines
- MATCH RECAP: Portland Thorns Fall 3-1 against KC Current at CPKC Stadium
- Portland Thorns Back on Top with 2-0 Win vs Bay FC
- Portland Thorns and Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold Exercise 2027 Mutual Option
- Goalkeeper Morgan Messner Signs Portland Thorns Contract Extension