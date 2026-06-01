Gotham FC Extends Unbeaten League Run in 1-0 Victory over Houston

Published on May 31, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







Gotham FC closed out the first half of the NWSL season on a high note Sunday afternoon, defeating the Houston Dash 1-0 at Sports Illustrated Stadium behind a second goal of the season from rookie forward Jordynn Dudley.

Gotham earned its league-leading eighth shutout in the opening 11 games of the season, extending the NWSL record it has already set. The hosts controlled the match, outshooting Houston 9-3 in the first half and limiting the Dash to few meaningful opportunities.

"I'm really proud of the team," said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "After the Mexico trip (for the Concacaf W Champions Cup), it was important for us to come back here to be ourselves, and I have to give a lot of credit to the players. It was really noisy to perform out there today. And from start to finish, every single player, wherever they were playing, they gave everything. We saw who we are. We dominated every aspect of the game."

The victory moved Gotham FC (6-2-3, 21 points) into fifth place in the NWSL standings and extended the club's unbeaten run to six consecutive league matches. The club heads into the June international break just four points behind league-leading San Diego Wave FC while holding two games in hand. Gotham's eight shutouts already rank third in club history for clean sheets in a single season.

It didn't take long for Gotham to break through against Houston, thanks to Dudley's moment of individual brilliance. Receiving a long through pass from captain Tierna Davidson on the right side, Dudley drove at Houston defender Lisa Boattin, cut inside and unleashed a powerful effort above Houston goalkeeper Jane Campbell's hands to give Gotham its game-winner. The assist marked Davidson's first career NWSL regular season assist.

The pressure continued in the second half. In the 52nd minute, Esther González nearly produced one of the goals of the season when the Spanish international attempted an acrobatic bicycle kick inside the penalty area. Campbell was positioned well to make the save.

Gotham remained in control throughout the second half, dictating the tempo of the match and limiting Houston's attacking opportunities. The visitors struggled to generate sustained pressure as Gotham's defense protected the one-goal advantage, seeing out its third 1-0 win of the season.

Now Gotham FC will break for the NWSL's summer recess before returning to action for the 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup, presented by e.l.f. Gotham will face the Kansas City Current on Friday, June 26, at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus, Ohio.

Key Match Points

Rookie forward Jordynn Dudley scored the game-winning goal in Gotham FC's 1-0 victory over the Houston Dash, her second NWSL regular season goal. Both of Dudley's career regular season goals have been game-winners.

Dudley now has four goal contributions this season, totaling two goals and two assists.

Defender and club captain Tierna Davidson recorded her first career NWSL regular season assist on Dudley's game-winning goal.

Davidson has recorded goal contributions in consecutive regular season matches after totaling one goal contribution in her first 78 NWSL regular season appearances.

Goalkeeper Shelby Hogan earned her first NWSL regular season shutout with Gotham FC, helping the club record its league-leading eighth clean sheet of the season.

Forward Midge Purce made her 76th NWSL regular season appearance for Gotham FC, tying Rocky Rodríguez for the eighth-most regular season appearances in club history.

Gotham FC recorded its league-leading eighth shutout of the season, the most by any NWSL team through 11 matches in league history and tied for the third-most shutouts in a single season in club history.

Gotham FC has conceded just five goals through 11 matches this season, the fewest allowed by any team at that stage of an NWSL season. Portland Thorns FC previously held the record after conceding six goals through 11 matches in 2016.

Gotham extended its record to 6-1-1 when scoring the opening goal in NWSL play this season.

Gotham also improved its record to 3-0-1 when scoring the opening goal at home in the NWSL this season.

Gotham extended its scoring run in league play, recording a goal in its last seven matches.

Sunday's attendance of 10,549 ranks as the 10th-highest NWSL regular season home attendance in Gotham FC history.

Gotham FC drew 10,000 or more fans to consecutive home matches in the same season for just the second time in club history.

Gotham FC vs. Houston Dash

Sunday, May 31, 2026

3 p.m. ET kickoff

Sports Illustrated Stadium; Harrison, New Jersey

Attendance: 10,549

Weather: 76 degrees, cloudy

Gotham FC (1, 0 - 1)

Houston Dash (0, 0 - 0)

Scoring Summary

Gotham FC

18' - Jordynn Dudley (Tierna Davidson)

Gotham FC (4-3-3): 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK); 23 - Midge Purce, 27 - Jess Carter, 15 - Tierna Davidson (C) (62' 6 - Emily Sonnett), 18 - Guro Reiten; 7 - Jaelin Howell, 11 - Sarah Schupansky (62' 16 - Rose Lavelle), 13 - Savannah McCaskill (76' 21 - Sofia Cook); 2 - Jordynn Dudley, 9 - Esther González (90+2' 28 - Katie Lampson), 10 - Jaedyn Shaw (90+2' 34 - Khyah Harper

Unused substitutes: 20 - Teagan Wy (GK); 4 - Lilly Reale, 14 - Talia Sommer, 24 - Andrea Kitahata

Head coach: Juan Carlos Amorós

Houston Dash (4-2-3-1): 1 - Jane Campbell (GK) (C); 15 - Avery Patterson, 4 - Leah Klenke, 14 - Paige Nielsen, 27 - Lisa Boattin (60' 2 - Allysha Chapman); 24 - Danielle Colaprico (82' 11 - Emina Ekic), 17 - Sarah Puntigam (60' 18 - Cate Hardin); 30 - Linda Ullmark (60' 13 - Sophie Schmidt), 22 - Kat Rader, 19 - Maggie Graham; 23 - Kate Faasse (60' 9 - Clarissa Larisey)

Unused substitutes: 40 - Caroline DeLisle (GK); 6 - Messiah Bright, 7 - Evelina Duljan, 10 - Malia Berkely,

Head coach: Fabrice Gautrat

Stats Summary

GFC / HOU

Expected Goals: 0.89 / 0.43

Shots: 15 / 6

Shots on Goal: 7 / 3

Saves: 3 / 6

Corners: 4 / 1

Fouls: 9 / 8

Offside: 2 / 3

Misconduct Summary

Gotham FC

90' - Jaelin Howell (Yellow Card - Reckless Offense)

Officials

Referee: Joshua Encarnacion

Assistant Referee 1: Melissa Beck

Assistant Referee 2: Jacob Little

4th Official: Pavel Georgiev

VAR: Promise Adebayo-Ige

AVAR: Brian Marshall

Key Quotes

HEAD COACH JUAN CARLOS AMORÓS

On the factors behind Gotham's defensive work vs. Houston

I think the commitment from every single player to be connected is very difficult, how we want to defend. And everyone was really concentrated on those aspects, making sure the distances weren't too high, that we could shave pressure to where we wanted the play to go. Credit to every single player because they were excellent and also to my staff. They work incredibly hard behind the scenes to make sure that the players are ready and prepared. So with the analysis shown, with the training player with Anton [Blackwood], everyone is really giving everything. We are working with so many players and I think we got a great technical team that really support the players in the best way.

DEFENDER MANDY FREEMAN

On what she feels in the moment celebrating 10 years with Gotham FC and Sky Blue FC

Yeah, it's a privilege and an honor to truly be in this moment, too, to make it this far. Just trying to stay present year after year and focusing on getting better, improving. How can I shape myself? How can I improve my shape for the players around me? And the club does a really good job of our motto: Always building, never finished, but always pushing for more and for better for the players and for the standard of the league.

WINGER MIDGE PURCE

On Mandy Freeman's legacy with the club

I don't think you can sum it up, to be quite honest. I don't think I do a good job of putting all of that into a quick (soundbite). She is the heartbeat of the locker room, and she has been integral to the success on and off the field. And she's a dear friend, and I can't be happier for her.

GOALKEEPER SHELBY HOGAN

On contributing factors to Gotham's recent shutout performances

I think we always say, shutouts are a whole team effort, and it's not just the goalkeepers that care about getting shutouts. It's the entire team, and we have an emphasis on that. They track it during training. So obviously going into the games, like, that's always a goal in mind. As much as we want to win games, we want to stop the opponent from even getting shots on target, shots on goal. Obviously, credit to the whole team, especially [Ann-Katrin Berger]. I think it's something we put emphasis on, so to see that come to fruition is awesome.

MIDFIELDER JAELIN HOWELL

Overall takeaways from the victory following the Concacaf W Champions Cup matches in Mexico last week

I'm really proud of the group's resilience and being able to come back from Mexico. That trip was really tough for us, so it was nice to see and we knew that we had the resilience. So just coming back and playing our game back to possession and creating opportunities, and I thought everybody played really well and we controlled the game for the most part.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 31, 2026

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