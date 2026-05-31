Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. San Diego Wave FC

Published on May 31, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC (3-8-0, 9 pts) will return home to play its final game before the NWSL midseason break against San Diego Wave FC (7-3-1, 22 pts) on Sunday, May 31 at noon CT. The Stars will look to earn their second consecutive win while the Wave will look to get back in the win column after falling to Orlando last weekend.

The Chicago Stars will host International Day during Sunday's match in celebration of an exciting summer of soccer and the players from around the world that feature on the Stars roster. Fans will learn more about these players throughout the match and can enjoy multiple celebrations of global cultures in the Jameson Fan Zone, including food trucks featuring different cuisines and a special international-themed mini pitch with unique soccer balls.

Where to Watch

Stream: CBS Sports Network

Previous Result:

CHI: The Stars earned their first road win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Bay FC on Sunday, May 24.

SD: The Wave fell 1-0 at home to Orlando Pride on Sunday, May 24.

Storylines

Sjögren at the Helm: After being announced as Chicago's new head coach late last year, Martin Sjögren's first season with the Stars is underway. The Swede arrives in Chicago after more than a decade coaching at various Swedish teams and a stint at the helm of the Norwegian Women's National Team. Sjögren earned his first NWSL win in a 2-1 victory over the reigning NWSL Shield winners, the Kansas City Current on Sunday, March 22. Current assistant coach Anders Jacobson previously joined the Stars in August 2025 as interim head coach ahead of Sjögren's arrival, setting the foundation for what would become the team's identity under the duo.

League Leaders: Defender Sam Staab is one of just 10 players left in the Ironwoman race, playing every minute of Chicago's 11 matches. After week nine, Staab leads the league in clearances (70) and is fifth in blocks (11). The center back also ranks fourth in the league for touches (835) and seventh in pass attempts (643). Additionally, forward Jordyn Huitema is tied for second in the league with 41 aerial duels.

Shot of Espresso: Forward Mallory Swanson recorded her first goal of the season against Bay FC and her first goal since returning from maternity leave on May 15. Swanson's last goal was against the Houston Dash on July 6, 2024. Swanson also earned a call-up to the U.S. Women's National Team for the June international window, marking the first time that Swanson, Sophia Wilson, and Trinity Rodman - the self-monikered "Triple Espresso" who helped lead the USA to the 2024 Olympic gold medal - will be on the same roster in almost 22 months.

In Safe Hands: Against Bay FC, goalie Katie Atkinson recorded her second clean sheet of the season in three games after missing four games due to injury. In the win, Atkinson recorded five saves. Atkinson leads the league with a 0.33 goals against average and 95.45 save percentage, allowing only one goal during her three games between the pipes.

Lauren Holiday Impact Award: Goalkeeper Katie Atkinson was announced by the league as the Chicago Stars' nominee for the 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, which recognizes an NWSL Player for outstanding service and character off the pitch and in the community. Atkinson will team up with Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. The center is nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report for pediatric oncology and treats more children with cancer and blood disorders than any other hospital in Illinois. Before joining the Chicago Stars, Atkinson was previously Racing Louisville FC's nominee for the 2024 edition of the award, partnering with another local children's hospital, Norton Children's. Lund worked extensively with pediatric oncology organizations throughout her time in Louisville and plans to continue doing so in Chicago, beginning with the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Lurie Children's.

Here's the History: Chicago is 3-6-0 against San Diego dating back to the Wave's inaugural season in 2022. Earlier this season, the Stars fell 2-0 to the Wave at Snapdragon Stadium on March 28.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 31, 2026

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