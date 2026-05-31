Chicago Stars FC Drops Contest to San Diego Wave FC, 2-0

Published on May 31, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC fell 2-0 in a tight battle, which was defined by a one-goal margin until the final minutes of the match, against San Diego Wave FC this afternoon. The Stars were led by Mallory Swanson, who joined the Starting XI for the first time since 2024.

Match Notes: Mallory Swanson started in her first match since being moved to the active roster, her first time back in the Starting XI since November 8, 2024.

Taylor Wood saw the pitch for the first time this season after suffering a knee injury during preseason. Wood's last game for the Stars was at home on November 2, 2025.

The Stars won eight tackles in the first half.

How it Happened San Diego got on the board early with a goal from Dudinha at the three-minute mark.

Late in the second half, Jordyn Huitema found the back of the net, but the goal was taken back after VAR review determined it was offside.

In the final minute of the match, Trinity Byars notched San Diego's second goal of the afternoon to earn a 2-0 win.

Next Match

Chicago Stars FC returns from the NWSL midseason break at home on July 5, hosting Utah Royals FC at Martin Stadium at 4 p.m. CT.

Goals by Half 1 2 F CHI 0 0 0 SD 1 1 2

Scoring Summary: CHI: SD: 3' Dudinha (Godfrey), 90+13' Trinity Byars (Corley)

Disciplinary Report CHI: SD: 18' Kenza Dali (Yellow Card), 22' Perle Morroni (Yellow Card)

Lineups CHI: Katie Atkinson, Nádia Gomes (90' Ivonne Chacón), Sam Staab, Kathrin Hendrich, Jenna Bike, Maitane (76' Leilanni Nesbeth), Mallory Swanson (64' Jameese Joseph), Brianna Pinto (65' Manaka Hayashi), Julia Grosso, Ryan Gareis (76' Taylor Wood), Jordyn Huitema

SD: DiDi Haracic, Perle Morroni, Kristen McNabb, Kennedy Wesley, Mimi Van Zanten (89' Tatum Wynalda), Kenza Dali (63' Laurina Fazer), Kimmi Ascenio, Dudinha, Lia Godfrey (63' Gia Corley), Melanie Barcenas (73' Gabi Portilho), Ludmila (73' Trinity Byars)







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 31, 2026

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