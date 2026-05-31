San Diego Wave FC Finds 2-0 Win at Chicago to Close out the First Half of the Season

Published on May 31, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release









San Diego Wave FC in action

(San Diego Wave FC) San Diego Wave FC in action(San Diego Wave FC)

EVANSTON, Ill. - San Diego Wave FC earned a 2-0 victory over the Chicago Stars FC on Sunday afternoon at Martin Stadium to close out the first half of the 2026 NWSL season by securing the first-place spot and the Club's third clean sheet of the year.

San Diego opened the scoring in the opening four minutes of the match when rookie midfielder Lia Godfrey dribbled through traffic in the midfield and dished it off to Brazilian forward Dudinha on the left wing. The Brazilian forward finished the chance to record her fifth goal of the year, the most of any Wave FC player this season.

The Wave doubled the lead in the dying moments of the match when Dudinha intercepted a pass in the attacking third and played the ball to Gia Corley at the top of the box. Corley flicked a first-time pass to Byars on the right side, where the second-half substitute settled the ball with her chest before striking a half volley into the back of the net.

Next on the schedule: NWSL regular season matches will pause from June 1 to 28 for a CBA-mandated break and the remainder of the month while the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup is staged across the United States, Mexico and Canada. The league will return to regular season play on July 3 following the conclusion of the tournament's group stage as San Diego hosts Gotham FC on July 4 at Snapdragon Stadium.

Social: Twitter - @sandiegowavefc | Instagram - @sandiegowavefc | Facebook

Notes:

Dudinha scored her fifth goal of the season making for her 10th goal for the Wave, tying for third most goals in Club history with former forward Makenzy Robbe.

Trinity Byars scored her third career goal in today's match, her second as a substitute.

Lia Godfrey secured her third assist of the season, the most by a rookie this season across the league.

Gia Corley recorded her second assist of the year.

Dudinha scored her third career goal against Chicago today, the most against a single opponent by any Wave FC player in Club history.

San Diego secured its third shutout of the season.

Wave FC has 13 second-half goals, most of any team in the NWSL.

Byars' goal in the 13th minute of stoppage time marks the latest goal scored in Club history and the second latest in league history.

The Wave has been the best road team in the NWSL over the last year, collecting 25 points (W7 D4 L3) in 14 away matches since the start of June 2025, four more than any other team Box Score:

Chicago Stars FC 0:2 San Diego Wave FC

Scoring Summary:

SD - Dudinha (5) (Godfrey, 3) 4'

SD - Byars (3) (Corley, 2) 90+13'

Misconduct Summary:

SD - Dali (Caution) 18'

SD - Morroni (Caution) 22'

San Diego Wave FC: GK Haračić, D Morroni, D McNabb, D Wesley, D Van Zanten (Wynalda 89'), M Ascanio, M Dali (Fazer 63'), M Godfrey (M Corley 63'), F Dudinha, F Ludmila (Byars 73'), F Barcenas (Portilho 73')

Subs not used: GK Freeman, D Harrison, D Pickett, M Fusco

Chicago Stars FC: GK Atkinson, D Bike, D Staab, D Hendrich, D Gomes (Chacon 90'), M Maitane (Nesbeth 76'), M Pinto (Hayashi 65'), M Grosso, F Gareis (Malham 76'), F Huitema, F Swanson (Joseph 64')

Subs not used: GK Mackiewicz, D Evans, D Wood, F Johnson

Stats Summary: CHI / SD

Shots: 10 / 17

Shots on Target: 3 / 7

Saves: 5 / 3

Corners: 3 / 3

Fouls: 13 / 12

Offsides: 1 / 6

Possession: 44% / 56%

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 31, 2026

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