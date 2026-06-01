Ijeh, Manaka score as Courage win third straight

Published on May 31, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release









Evelyn Ijeh of the North Carolina Courage reacts after her goal against Angel City

(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Katie Schroeck) Evelyn Ijeh of the North Carolina Courage reacts after her goal against Angel City(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Katie Schroeck)

LOS ANGELES - The North Carolina Courage beat Angel City, 2-1, Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles in the team's final match ahead of the midseason break. The Courage head into the June break in seventh place in the NWSL standings with a 5W-3D-3L record and 18 points.

Evelyn Ijeh opened the scoring just after the halftime break, finding the back of the net for the third match in a row. The Swedish forward finished off a short-ranged chance from inside the box following some nice build-up play from Ashley Sanchez.

Sanchez did well to win the ball back near midfield and beat her defender before finding Manaka on the edge of the box. Manaka slipped Ijeh in behind the defensive line to give the forward a one-on-one chance with the keeper.

Angel City struck back just three minutes later with Maiara Niehues getting on the end of an Evelyn Shores cross and heading the ball home.

Manaka turned from creator to scorer in the 79', finishing off a delicate assist from Riley Jackson. Ijeh got the move started with a flick-on header, allowing Sanchez to drive at the defense. Sanchez found Jackson at the top of the box, who slid Manaka in behind for the game-winning goal.

Match Notes:

- Evelyn Ijeh scored for the third match in a row, finding the back of the net against Chicago, Louisville, and now Angel City.

- The Courage enter the midseason break above the playoff line with a 5W-3D-3L record.

- The Courage finish the first portion of the season with three straight wins.

Box Score:

NCC (4-3-3): Kailen Sheridan ©; Dani Weatherholt, Uno Shiragaki, Natalia Staude, Ryan Williams; Shinomi Koyama, Riley Jackson (Ivy Younce - 90' +4'), Manaka Matsukubo (Carly Wickenheiser - 88'); Ashley Sanchez, Evelyn Ijeh, Ally Schlegel (Feli Rauch - 74')

Subs Not Used: Madi White, Cameron Brooks, Chioma Okafor, Olivia Wingate, Hannah Betfort, Oli Peña

LA (4-3-3): Angelina Anderson; Emily Sams, Sarah Gorden ©, Evelyn Shores, Gisele Thompson; Maiara Niehues, Ary Borges, Carina Lageyre (Karsyn Cherry - 89'); Jun Endo (Claire Emslie - 75'), Riley Tiernan (Prisca Chilufya - 68'), Kennedy Fuller (Taylor Suarez - 68')

Subs Not Used: Casey Phair, Hannah Seabert, Nealy Martin, Sophia Mattice, Faith Nguyen

Score:

NCC: 2

LA: 1

Goals:

NCC: E. Ijeh - 48' (M. Matsukubo), M. Matsukubo - 79' (R. Jackson)

LA: M. Niehues - 51' (E. Shores)

Cautions:

NCC: U. Shiragaki - 3'

LA: -

Ejections:

NCC: -

LA: -

Venue (Location): BMO Stadium (Los Angeles)

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 31, 2026

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