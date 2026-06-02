Manaka Matsukubo Named NWSL Player of the Week

Published on June 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release









North Carolina Courage midfielder Manaka Matsukubo

(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Katie Schroeck) North Carolina Courage midfielder Manaka Matsukubo(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Katie Schroeck)

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina Courage midfielder Manaka Matsukubo has been named NWSL Player of the Week, presented by AT&T, after recording a goal and an assist in the Courage's 2-1 win over Angel City, the league announced Tuesday.

Manaka assisted Evelyn Ijeh's 48' goal to open the scoring in Sunday's win before snagging the game-winner in the 78' off the assist from Riley Jackson. The weekly honor from the league is the third of Manaka's career.

Jackson's assist on Manaka's goal was voted NWSL Assist of the Week, presented by CVS Health. The Courage midfield duo linked up well on the edge of the box, with Jackson slipping Manaka behind the defense to cap off an excellent passage of team play.

Kailen Sheridan also took home a weekly honor from the league, with the keeper's last-minute save to preserve Sunday's victory being voted Save of the Week, presented by e.l.f Cosmetics. The award is Sheridan's 12th Save of the Week honor, the fifth-most in NWSL history.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 2, 2026

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