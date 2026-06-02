Six Pride Players Called up for June International Duty

Published on June 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







With a break in NWSL play, six Orlando Pride players will be representing their respective countries in qualifying matches and international friendlies around the world.

Here's how to follow all of the action coming up:

Schedule (All times in ET)

Anna Moorhouse | England | UEFA Qualifiers

Friday, June 5, 3:00 p.m. - England vs. Spain

Tuesday, June 9, 3:00 p.m. - England vs. Ukraine

Marta, Rafaelle, Angelina | Brazil | International Friendlies

Saturday, June 6, 5:30 p.m. - Brazil vs. USA

Tuesday, June 9, 8:30 p.m. - Brazil vs. USA

Barbra Banda | Zambia | International Friendlies

Saturday, June 6, 8:00 a.m. - Zambia vs. Kenya

Tuesday, June 9, 8:00 a.m. - Zambia vs. Burkina Faso

Ally Lemos | US U-23s | International Friendlies

Friday, June 5 - US U-23s vs. Corinthians Paulista

Tuesday, June 9 - US U-23s vs. Corinthians Paulista







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 2, 2026

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