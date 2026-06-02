Six Pride Players Called up for June International Duty
Published on June 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
With a break in NWSL play, six Orlando Pride players will be representing their respective countries in qualifying matches and international friendlies around the world.
Here's how to follow all of the action coming up:
Schedule (All times in ET)
Anna Moorhouse | England | UEFA Qualifiers
Friday, June 5, 3:00 p.m. - England vs. Spain
Tuesday, June 9, 3:00 p.m. - England vs. Ukraine
Marta, Rafaelle, Angelina | Brazil | International Friendlies
Saturday, June 6, 5:30 p.m. - Brazil vs. USA
Tuesday, June 9, 8:30 p.m. - Brazil vs. USA
Barbra Banda | Zambia | International Friendlies
Saturday, June 6, 8:00 a.m. - Zambia vs. Kenya
Tuesday, June 9, 8:00 a.m. - Zambia vs. Burkina Faso
Ally Lemos | US U-23s | International Friendlies
Friday, June 5 - US U-23s vs. Corinthians Paulista
Tuesday, June 9 - US U-23s vs. Corinthians Paulista
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 2, 2026
- Six Pride Players Called up for June International Duty - Orlando Pride
- Manaka Matsukubo Named NWSL Player of the Week - North Carolina Courage
- Six Orlando Pride Players Earn International Call-Ups for June FIFA Window - Orlando Pride
- Washington Spirit Forward Gift Monday Called up to Nigeria Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Denver Summit FC Announces KONG as a Proud Club Partner - Denver Summit FC
- NC Courage, Cortnee Vine Agree to Mutual Contract Termination - North Carolina Courage
- Houston Dash Defender Rebeca to Remain on Loan with Dux Logroño Through 2026/2027 Season - Houston Dash
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