Denver Summit FC Announces KONG as a Proud Club Partner

Published on June 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







DENV ER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC today announced KONG as a proud partner of the club. As part of the partnership, KONG will activate a fan-facing experience space at four Denver Summit FC home matches, bringing supporters interactive engagement opportunities and a unique matchday experience.

"We're incredibly excited at Denver Summit FC to partner with Kong, a brand that shares our commitment to energy, play, and community," said Denver Summit FC Vice President of Business and Strategy, Kaley Cohen. "Together, we're looking forward to creating moments that bring fans and their four-legged companions into the heart of the Summit experience."

"Partnering with Denver Summit FC is an exciting opportunity for KONG to connect with the club's passionate and growing fanbase," said Brand Coordinator, Kendall Hupp from KONG. "We're thrilled to be part of the matchday atmosphere and contribute to the incredible community surrounding the club."

Through partnerships like KONG, Denver Summit FC continues enhancing the matchday experience while strengthening its connections throughout the Colorado community.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.