Washington Spirit Forward Gift Monday Called up to Nigeria Women's National Team

Published on June 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit forward Gift Monday has been called up to the Nigeria Women's National Team for the federation's upcoming friendlies against Senegal, the Nigeria Football Federation announced recently. The Super Falcons will host both matches in Ikenne, located in southwest Nigeria.

Monday first appeared for the Super Falcons in 2021 and has since played in over ten matches for the side. The star forward was part of Nigeria's 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup squad as well. Since joining the Spirit early last season, Monday has appeared in 40 total matches for Washington, tallying 12 goals and two assists.

Nigeria's June Schedule:

vs Senegal | Friday, June 5 (Remos Stars Stadium, Ikenne, Nigeria)

vs Senegal | Monday, June 8 (Remos Stars Stadium, Ikenne, Nigeria)

The Spirit will next take the pitch at Audi Field on Friday, July 3 when the side returns from the NWSL-wide June break to host the Houston Dash. Kicking off the holiday weekend at 8 p.m. EDT, tickets are available at WashingtonSpirit.com/tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 2, 2026

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