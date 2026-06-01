Washington Spirit Midfielder Leicy Santos Called up to Colombia Women's National Team for World Cup Qualifiers

Published on June 1, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit midfielder Leicy Santos has been called up to the Colombia Women's National Team as the side prepares to conclude CONMEBOL Women's Nations League play, Colombia Football announced recently. Las Cafeteras will take on Uruguay and Paraguay later this month as this competition continues to serve as a qualifier for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Santos has been a mainstay of the Colombia roster, representing the country in two FIFA Women's World Cups (2015 and 2023) and two Olympic Games (2016, 2024). Through six matches of 2025-26 CONMEBOL Women's Nations League play, Santos is tied for the tournament's scoring lead with four goals for Las Cafeteras. Since joining the Spirit in the summer of 2024, Santos has appeared in 46 total matches for the club, tallying eight goals and eight assists.

Colombia's June Schedule:

vs Uruguay | Friday, June 5 at 7 p.m. EDT (Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero, Cali, Colombia)

vs Paraguay | Tuesday, June 9 at 7 p.m. EDT (Estadio Defensores del Chaco, Asunción, Paraguay)

The Spirit will next take the pitch at Audi Field on Friday, July 3 when the side returns from the NWSL-wide June break to host the Houston Dash. Kicking off the holiday weekend at 8 p.m. EDT, tickets are available at WashingtonSpirit.com/tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 1, 2026

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