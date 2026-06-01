Fans Can Get in on a 'Summer of Soccer' with LouCity, Racing

Published on June 1, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC are aiming to grow the game with a "Summer of Soccer" celebration as the world's largest tournament is staged in North America.

Louisville's professional soccer clubs will both host and support various activations across the city, including watch parties, special events for season ticket members and community events.

The action starts Thursday, June 11, and runs through the tournament final on Sunday, July 19, as LouCity and Racing tap into new excitement around the beautiful game.

Festival de Fútbol

Kick off the tournament at Waterfront Park's Great Lawn-South at this free, family-friendly community event featuring a watch party for the opening game.

Gates open at 12 p.m. for musical and dance performances, food and beverage vendors, and youth soccer activations leading up to kickoff of Mexico vs. South Africa at 3 p.m.

The nonprofit LouCity & Racing Foundation is hosting in partnership with Cuba Mia Festival, Foko and La Posada. RSVP - it's encouraged but not required -; anyone who RSVPs will automatically be entered for a chance to win two all-inclusive club tickets to a LouCity or Racing game.

Lynn Family Stadium Viewing

LouCity and Racing season ticket members are invited to watch the U.S. Men's National Team on Lynn Family Stadium's video board. This exclusive opportunity is set for 9 p.m. Friday, June 12, as the USMNT opens group stage play against Paraguay.

Admission is free for this season ticket member benefit. The premium club and Buffalo Trace Bar will be open serving drinks with viewing available from padded club-level seats.

Season ticket members should be on the lookout for an email with more information.

Fourth Street Live Watch Parties

LouCity and Racing are proud to partner with Fourth Street Live, one of the best places in the city to watch the tournament. Look out for team-branded giveaways, appearances and other activations surrounding the following games, with more to be added as knockout round pairings are finalized:

Friday, June 12: U.S. vs. Paraguay (9 p.m.)

Saturday, June 13: Brazil vs. Morocco (6 p.m.)

Monday, June 15: Spain vs. Cape Verde (12 p.m.)

Thursday, June 18: Mexico vs. South Korea (9 p.m.)

Sunday, June 21: Spain vs. Saudi Arabia (12 p.m.)

Wednesday, June 24: Scotland vs. Brazil (6 p.m.), Czechia vs. Mexico (9 p.m.)

Thursday, June 25: U.S. vs. Türkiye (10 p.m.)

Summer of Soccer Raffle

Fans can enter for a chance to win $5,000 and a number of other top prizes while supporting the nonprofit LouCity & Racing Foundation, which seeks to improve the lives of youth across our region through the uniting power of soccer.

Visit SummerOfSoccer.givesmart.com to enter the Summer of Soccer Raffle for $10 per ticket. The raffle closes at 8 p.m. ET for drawing of the following prizes:

Thursday, July 16

VIP Game Experience: Tour and training the day before a game. Suite for a LouCity or Racing game day.

Friday, July 17

Music Festival Tickets: Tickets to 2026's Bourbon & Beyond or Louder Than Life

Saturday, July 18

U.S. national team tickets: Two tickets to a men's or women's game after this summer's tournament.

Sunday, July 19

$5,000 Cash Prize

Cheer Local!

Fans are encouraged to patronize LouCity and Racing's pub partners - local bars and restaurants that regularly show our clubs' games - throughout the tournament. Participating pub partners will be decked out in LouCity- and Racing-branded "Cheer Local" swag such as posters, coasters and glasses as we harness worldwide excitement into support at Lynn Family Stadium.

Visit LouCity.com/pubpartners and RacingLouFC.com/pubpartners for a full list of locations.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 1, 2026

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