Ten San Diego Wave FC Players Called up for June FIFA International Window

Published on June 1, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - Ten San Diego Wave FC players are set to represent their respective national teams across five different federations during the June FIFA window, competing across the senior and youth levels.

Wave FC forwards Ludmila, Dudinha, and Gabi Portilho have been called up to Brazil's Women's National Team for a pair of friendlies against the United States set for Saturday, June 6 and Tuesday, June 9. The trio return to international duty after helping Brazil dominate FIFA's International Series tournament in April, posting three wins in as many matches.

Defender Kennedy Wesley has earned a call-up to the U.S. Women's National Team to compete against her Brazilian club teammates on the international stage. The selection marks another step in Wesley's rise with the senior national team after making her debut in October of 2025 and scoring her first goal for the USWNT on April 18 in the latest FIFA window.

Forward Trinity Byars has been selected to represent the U-23 U.S. Youth National Team in São Paulo, Brazil for two games against Brasileirão Feminino Série A1 side SC Corinthians Paulista. The call up for Byars is the first since 2022 as she returns from ACL injury that sidelined her from professional and international play. Byars has previously featured with the USYNT across multiple levels dating back to the U-14 squad and the forward went on to earn U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year nominations 2019 and 2022.

Melanie Barcenas and Kimmi Ascanio will represent the U.S. Under-20 Women's Youth National Team for a training camp in Spain with friendlies against France in preparation for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. Despite being the youngest player in camp, Ascanio is one of the most experienced players on the roster as she is in her third season in the NWSL with San Diego and has previously played in the 2022 Concacaf Girls' U-15 Championship, the 2024 Concacaf U-17 Women's Championship and the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. Barcenas has also played with the USYNT teams since U-14 and competed at the 2024 FIFA U-17 World Cup, starting in every match of the tournament and tallying three goals in the group stage, ultimately helping the team to a Bronze Medal finish.

Defender Mimi Van Zanten has been called to the Jamaica Women's National Team for a pair of friendly matches against Panama. Van Zanten brings experience at both the youth and senior international levels, having represented the United States from U-15 through U-23 before making appearances for Jamaica's senior national team.

Luisa Agudelo and Daniela Arias will join Colombia's Women's National Team for the June FIFA international window as Las Cafeteras continue CONMEBOL Women's Nations League play against Uruguay and Paraguay. Arias remains a key figure for the national team with years of senior international experience, while Agudelo continues to establish herself at the senior level after progressing through Colombia's youth national team system.

International Schedule

Colombia vs. Uruguay

Friday, June 5 at 4:00 p.m. PT

Jamaica vs. Panama

Friday, June 5

United States U-23 vs. SC Corinthians Paulista

Friday, June 5

United States U-20 vs. France U-20

Friday, June 5

United States vs. Brazil

Saturday, June 6 at 2:30 p.m. PT

Jamaica vs. Panama

Monday, June 8

United States U-20 vs. France U-20

Monday, June 8

Colombia vs. Paraguay

Tuesday, June 9 at 4:00 p.m. PT

United States vs. Brazil

Tuesday, June 9 at 5:30 p.m. PT

United States U-23 vs. SC Corinthians Paulista

Tuesday, June 9







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 1, 2026

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