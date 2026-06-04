Houston Dash Midfielder Kat Rader Named Rookie of the Month, Presented by Ally

Published on June 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dash midfielder Kat Rader was named NWSL Rookie of the Month, presented by Ally, for the month of May after helping Houston secure four points following a two-match homestand against Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC.

Rader scored in back-to-back games during the homestand, including the go-ahead goal against San Diego on May 20 and the opening goal against Angel City on May 23. Rader is currently tied with midfielder Kiki Van Zanten for the most goals scored on the team with four. Rader is also tied with Lia Godfrey from San Diego for the most goals scored by a first-year player in the league.

Rader is one of five first-year players on the Dash roster to earn key minutes for the team and the Dash currently lead the league with 45 starts allocated to rookies this season. In total, the team has allocated 54 appearances to first-year players this season, and they have scored five of the 14 goals scored by the Dash this season.

Rader is currently with the U-23 U.S. Women's National Team in Brazil for a pair of friendlies against local club teams as part of the international window. The Duke University alum will return to Houston later this month as the team prepares to resume league play in early July and return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, July 24 for Global Football Night. Tickets for the match and additional information is available.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 4, 2026

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