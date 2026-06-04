Denver Summit FC Announces Additional Tickets on Sale for July 3 & July 12 Matches
Published on June 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Denver Summit FC News Release
DENV ER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today that single-game tickets are back on sale for the club's matches on July 3 vs. Kansas City and July 12 vs. Houston at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park, giving more fans the opportunity to experience the excitement of Summit FC soccer in-person. The July 3 match will conclude with a celebratory post-match fireworks show, presented by Zambelli Fireworks.
"We are excited to be able to put additional tickets on sale for our next two matches at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park," said President of Denver Summit FC, Jen Millet. "With a post-match fireworks celebration on July 3 and another great night of soccer on July 12, these events are shaping up to be memorable moments for our club, our supporters and the entire Denver soccer community."
Denver heads into the month-long international break with momentum after earning a 1-0 road victory over Racing Louisville last weekend. The Summit returns to action on July 3 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. For tickets and additional information, visit DenverSummitFC.com.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 4, 2026
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- Denver Summit FC Announces Additional Tickets on Sale for July 3 & July 12 Matches - Denver Summit FC
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