Seattle Reign FC and Starbucks Launch "Kids 12 & Under Free," a First-Of-Its-Kind Program to Grow the Next Generation of Soccer Fans

Published on June 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced the launch of "Kids 12 & Under Free," presented by Starbucks Coffee Company, a first-of-its-kind long-term commitment to invest in the next generation of women's sports fans. Designed to remove barriers for families and young fans, the program reflects a new model for fan development in professional sports - one centered on participation, accessibility, experience and belonging from an early age.

While kids free ticketing initiatives are not new in professional sports, the initiative represents the first step in a broader evolution of how Seattle Reign FC is building fandom, membership and long-term participation around women's sports. The club is intentionally investing in new models designed to grow its fanbase through accessible and affordable live experiences, repeat engagement, community participation and lifelong connection to the game.

Beginning with the club's next home match on Sunday, July 12 against Portland Thorns FC, families who purchase one adult ticket are eligible to receive up to five complimentary tickets for children ages 12 and under at select Reign FC home matches during the 2026 season. Families can choose one or multiple eligible matches.

"We believe the future of the game should be accessible," said Seattle Reign FC Chief Business Officer Maya Mendoza-Exstrom. "If we want to shape the future of women's sports culture, we have to intentionally invite the next generation into it - not occasionally, but consistently. This initiative reflects a broader evolution in how we think about fandom, participation and belonging, and how we build lifelong connection around this club and this sport."

As Seattle prepares to welcome the world for the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup this summer, Reign FC is using this moment as a launch point for long-term initiatives designed to attract new fans, evolve alongside a growing fanbase and ensure more people throughout the community can connect with the growth of women's sports globally.

"We want young fans to grow up feeling like this club belongs to them," said Mendoza-Exstrom. "Kids 12 & Under Free is about creating traditions, core memories and repeat experiences for families throughout Washington State. Our goal is not simply to bring kids to one match, but invite them to belong and help us shape the next generation of Reign FC fandom."

Starbucks joins the initiative as presenting partner, supporting the club's shared vision of investing in youth access, community connection and the next generation of soccer fans. Beginning this summer, information about the program will also be featured in select Starbucks coffeehouses across Washington State, helping extend the invitation to new families and communities throughout the region.

"As a company that started right here in Seattle, we're proud to partner with Seattle Reign FC and support this program across our hometown," said Erin Silvoy, senior vice president of global marketing at Starbucks. "We know connection starts with access. By helping bring this program to more communities across Washington, we hope to create more moments of belonging and joy for young people and their families."

The launch also aligns with Reign FC's broader youth development and fan growth strategy, including expanded Kids Club experiences across all "Kids 12 & Under Free" matchdays. Through enhanced youth-focused activations, collectible matchday elements and interactive fan experiences, the club aims to create deeper connections with young supporters and families throughout the season. Starting in 2027, season ticket holders will also be able to participate in a season-long benefit for Kids 12 & Under.

Six of Reign FC's nine remaining home matches are eligible for the "Kids 12 & Under Free" initiative, presented by Starbucks:

Sunday, July 12 vs. Portland Thorns FC

Sunday, August 9 vs. Angel City FC

Sunday, August 30 vs. Houston Dash

Sunday, September 6 vs. San Diego Wave FC

Saturday, September 12 vs. Bay FC

Sunday, November 1 vs. Orlando Pride







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 4, 2026

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