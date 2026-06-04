Seattle Reign FC Goalkeeper Cassie Miller Named to 2026 NWSL Nation of Lifesavers© Ambassador Class

Published on June 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC goalkeeper Cassie Miller has been named to the 2026 NWSL Nation of Lifesavers™ Ambassador Class, a league-wide initiative in partnership with the American Heart Association designed to promote CPR and automated external defibrillator (AED) education during National CPR and AED Awareness Week. Miller joins players from all 16 NWSL clubs in helping raise awareness of the importance of lifesaving preparedness and empowering communities to act in critical moments.

Led by Angel City FC defender and CPR survivor Savy King, the initiative reflects a league-wide effort to turn awareness into action. Ambassadors will support the American Heart Association's call to learn CPR by amplifying public service announcements, participating in social media campaigns and engaging in community education events throughout the season.

"I'm honored and excited to be part of this initiative with the American Heart Association and the NWSL," said Miller. "CPR education is something that can truly make a difference when every second matters. Having the opportunity to help raise awareness and encourage people to learn these lifesaving skills is incredibly meaningful, and I'm proud to stand alongside players across the league in supporting this important cause."

As part of the initiative between the NWSL, the Heart Association and Savy King's foundation, Savy King of Hearts, all 16 NWSL teams held Hands-Only CPR education sessions this season led by the Heart Association, equipping NWSL players and staff with the skills necessary to act in the event of a cardiac emergency.

Miller's selection reflects her ongoing commitment to serving the community off the pitch. Earlier this season, Reign FC named Miller as its nominee for the 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, which recognizes an NWSL player for outstanding service and character through contributions to their community.

The American Heart Association is the global leader in CPR, publishing the official guidelines for CPR and, for more than 60 years, creating resuscitation science, education and training. The Nation of Lifesavers, the Association's most recent demonstration of its commitment to CPR education and supports of its goal to double survival rates of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest by 2030, focuses on expanding CPR education, increasing access to automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and building confidence to act in an emergency.

Fans can learn more about Hands-Only CPR and the Nation of Lifesavers initiative by visiting www.heart.org/nation.







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