Utah Royals Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets Named May Coach of the Month

Published on June 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







NEW YORK - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced today that Utah Royals FC Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets has been named Coach of the Month for the month of May by the NWSL Media Association and the league's on-air broadcast talent.

Over the month, Utah did not drop a single point at home, winning all three matches at America First Field by an aggregate score of 6-2. Additionally, the team did not lose any of their six matches in the month, earning 14 points from a possible 18, putting the team in second place heading into the June break.

The NWSL Coach of the Month is selected by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league consistently, and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent. Awards for the month of May are based on performances during regular season matches.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 4, 2026

Utah Royals Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets Named May Coach of the Month - Utah Royals FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.