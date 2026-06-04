Eight Denver Summit FC Players Earn Call-Ups During June International Break
Published on June 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Denver Summit FC News Release
Eight players have been called up to represent their countries during the June international window.
Defender Janine Sonis and midfielder Emma Regan have been selected to represent Canada, which will face Costa Rica in an international friendly on June 9 at Estadio Rafael "Fello" Meza in Cartago, Costa Rica. Sonis has earned more than 125 caps with the senior national team, while Regan has made 20 appearances for Canada.
Forward Melissa Kössler has been selected to represent Germany for the first time since 2024. Germany will continue 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying play June 5 against Norway in Cologne and June 9 against Slovenia in Ljubljana.
Goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin has been selected to represent France for UEFA qualifiers, with the team seeing Poland in Poland on June 5 and Republic of Ireland in France on June 9.
Defenders Eva Gaetino and Ayo Oke, and midfielder Yuna McCormack were named to the U.S. U-23 Women's National Team and will take part in the training camp in São Paulo, Brazil. All three players participated in the U-23 USWNT camp in February of this year, while Oke and McCormack also trained with the U-23 team in April. The U.S. U-23 WNT will play two matches against Brasileirão Feminino Série A1 side SC Corinthians Paulista June 5 and June 9.
Additionally, forward Lourdes Bosch has been called up to the Mexico U-23 Women's National Team for its upcoming training camp from May 31-June 9 in Sweden. The U-23 squad will face Norway on June 5 and Sweden on June 8.
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