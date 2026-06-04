Denver Summit FC Names Stephen Kirby as Assistant Coach

Published on June 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today that English football and Women's Super League (WSL) coaching veteran, Stephen Kirby, will join the staff as the club's newest assistant coach. Kirby brings almost two decades of developmental and coaching experience, most recently in the WSL.

"We are thrilled to welcome Stephen Kirby to the Summit as our new assistant coach," said Denver Summit FC Head Coach Nick Cushing. "We believe great clubs are built on great people, and Stephen embodies the values, standards, and ambition that defines our organization and his experience within the professional game speaks for itself."

Kirby most recently served as assistant manager of Women's West Ham United FC for the 2025-26 season, leading the Hammers to a League-Cup Quarterfinal appearance. Prior to joining West Ham United, Kirby led Bristol City Women's FC as the head coach during the 2024-25 season. Prior to that, he spent two seasons (2022-24) as a first-team coach with Leicester City Women (WSL), also serving as an assistant coach with Leicester City's U-18 men's team. Kirby also brings more than 15 years of experience on the English academy football side.

Kirby will join the Summit off the back of their 1-0 win against Louisville Racing heading into the International break. Denver Summit will return to match-play on July 3, when they welcome the Kansas City Current to DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. For more information or tickets, visit www.DenverSummitFC.com.







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