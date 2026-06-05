Denver Summit FC Co-Captain Janine Sonis Named to NWSL Best XI
Published on June 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Denver Summit FC News Release
DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC defender and co-captain, Janine Sonis, was named to the NWSL Best XI for May presented by Amazon Prime, the league announced on Friday. Sonis's recognition marked the Summit's second in franchise history (goalkeeper Abby Smith, March).
Playing in every minute of the Summit's five May contests, Sonis collected back-to-back braces, making her just one of three NWSL players to have multiple braces on the season (Banda, ORL; Van Zanten, HOU) and just one of two to score them in back-to-back fashion (Banda).
In her second multi-goal game of the month (5/16 vs ORL), the co-captain took and made her first-career NWSL penalty kick, marking her as one of 11 players at the time to score a penalty goal. The PK tally proved to be the match-winner in what would become the Summit's first home win in franchise history.
After helping the Summit to nine points on the month, Sonis now sits tied for fourth in the league in goals scored, picking up the most of any Summit player in May.
This marks the second monthly honor of Sonis's career, having previously earned recognition in October/November 2025 with Racing Louisville.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 5, 2026
- San Diego Wave FC Midfielder Kimmi Ascanio Named to NWSL Best XI of May - San Diego Wave FC
- Manaka Matsukubo Named to NWSL Best Xi for May - North Carolina Courage
- Washington Spirit Forward Claudia Martínez Called up to Paraguay Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Denver Summit FC Co-Captain Janine Sonis Named to NWSL Best XI - Denver Summit FC
- Barbra Banda Named to May NWSL Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime - Orlando Pride
- Gotham FC Captain Tierna Davidson Named to NWSL Best XI of the Month for May - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Barbra Banda Named to May NWSL Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime - Orlando Pride
- Houston Dash Midfielder Maggie Graham Signs Contract Extension Through 2029 Season - Houston Dash
- Gotham FC Announces Leadership Updates Amid Rapid Growth - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Gotham FC Announces Official Fan Experience and Ticketing Partnership with Sports Illustrated Tickets - NJ/NY Gotham FC
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