Denver Summit FC Co-Captain Janine Sonis Named to NWSL Best XI

Published on June 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC defender and co-captain, Janine Sonis, was named to the NWSL Best XI for May presented by Amazon Prime, the league announced on Friday. Sonis's recognition marked the Summit's second in franchise history (goalkeeper Abby Smith, March).

Playing in every minute of the Summit's five May contests, Sonis collected back-to-back braces, making her just one of three NWSL players to have multiple braces on the season (Banda, ORL; Van Zanten, HOU) and just one of two to score them in back-to-back fashion (Banda).

In her second multi-goal game of the month (5/16 vs ORL), the co-captain took and made her first-career NWSL penalty kick, marking her as one of 11 players at the time to score a penalty goal. The PK tally proved to be the match-winner in what would become the Summit's first home win in franchise history.

After helping the Summit to nine points on the month, Sonis now sits tied for fourth in the league in goals scored, picking up the most of any Summit player in May.

This marks the second monthly honor of Sonis's career, having previously earned recognition in October/November 2025 with Racing Louisville.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 5, 2026

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