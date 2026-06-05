Barbra Banda Named to May NWSL Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime

Published on June 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla., - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced today the 11 players named to the Best XI of the Month, presented by Prime, for the month of May by the NWSL Media Association and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent. Eight teams are represented in the league's Top 11, including the Pride. The award marks Banda's third Best XI of the year, with the Zambian striker also having been voted to the Best XI each month of the 2026 season so far.

Banda is the current NWSL Golden Boot leader after scoring 11 goals in 12 games across the 2026 campaign. In the month of May, Banda recorded six goals and one assist. Two of those goals were game-winning goals, both of which came at home at Inter&Co Stadium, first in a 1-0 win over the North Carolina Courage on May 8, and then a 3-1 win over Bay FC on May 29. Banda tallied two braces during the month of May, with the first coming against the Washington Spirit on May 2, and the second coming in that same 3-1 win over Bay. Banda currently sits second all-time on the Pride's scoring list having netted 36 goals in 54 matches across all competitions.

The Pride will be back in action on Friday, July 3, following the league-wide pause during the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup, as they get set to travel to take on Angel City FC at BMO Stadium. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET on Prime Video.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 5, 2026

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