Gotham FC Captain Tierna Davidson Named to NWSL Best XI of the Month for May

Published on June 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC captain Tierna Davidson has been named to the NWSL Best XI of the Month for May, presented by Amazon Prime, the league announced Friday.

The honor marks her second career NWSL Best XI of the Month selection and her first since September 2021.

Davidson contributed at both ends of the field during a strong month in NWSL play for Gotham FC. She recorded her second career regular season goal in a road victory over Seattle Reign FC before delivering her first regular season assist with a pinpoint long ball to Jordynn Dudley in Gotham's 1-0 win over the Houston Dash heading into the June international break. Gotham went unbeaten in league play during the month, posting a 3-0-1 record.

The defender was a key presence in Gotham's back line throughout May, winning 17 of her 24 duels while recording 16 clearances. Davidson also showcased her composure in possession, completing 226 of her 258 passes for an 87.6% pass completion rate.

Davidson's performances throughout the month also earned her another call-up to the U.S. Women's National Team, where she was named to the roster for a two-match upcoming series against Brazil.

Coming off a season in which Davidson played in just three NWSL matches due to injury, the 27-year-old Olympic gold medalist has appeared in 10 of Gotham's 11 league matches this season, reestablishing herself as one of the NWSL's top defenders.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 5, 2026

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